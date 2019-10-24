Daniel Quadrino, Max Sheldon, and More Join 54 SINGS MAROON 5

Daniel Quadrino (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Max Sheldon (West Side Story), Kerri George (OSCAR at the Crown), Jenna Najjar (54 Sings Ed SHeeran), Morgan Reilly (Singer-Songwriter/Recording Artist) and Christian Thompson (Ain't Too Proud) round off the cast of 54 SINGS Maroon 5 at Feinstein's/54 Below, Monday, November 11th, 2019, at 9:30PM.

Quadrino, Sheldon, George, Najjar, Reilly, and Thompson will be joined by previously announced Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Bryan Fenkart (Waitress), Jim Hogan (Waitress), Marcus Paul James (Ain't Too Proud), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands (Kinky Boots), Heath Saunders (Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), and Alan Wiggins (Pretty Woman).

The band will include Megan Talay on guitar, Billy Smolen on bass, Joshua Roberts on drums, and Luke Williams on piano. Arrangements are by Luke Williams. The evening is directed and produced by Benjamin Nissen, and musical directed by Luke Williams.

54 SINGS Maroon 5 will be presented on November 11th, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Ticket prices start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com/events/54-sings-maroon-5/.





