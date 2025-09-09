DECADE BY DECADE to Return Fourth Installment At The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Break out your neon and leg warmers and turn up the synth! The spirit of the 1980s is coming alive for one night only at Green Room 42 with "Decade by Decade: 1980's," a musical time machine celebrating the decade that defined a generation. The show takes the stage September 22, 2025 at 9:30 PM, promising an electrifying journey through the unforgettable sounds, stories, and style of the '80s.

Featuring a powerhouse lineup of Broadway and cabaret talent, Decade by Decade: 1980's will groove through hits from legends like Madonna, Wham, Prince, and many more. From dance-pop to classic rock, this show is a dynamic, heart-thumping celebration of a musical revolution.

Curated and directed by Sydney Stephan, the evening will blend powerhouse vocals, storytelling, and infectious energy to bring the era's greatest songs back to life in a fresh, theatrical way.

Featuring: JaeXO, Sydney Stephan, Olivia London, Melissa Tormene, Michaela Groth, Alejandro Mullerdahlberg, Michael Stolar, Maritina Sardis, Kendall Parrett, Abby Zeets, Abby Hope Davis, Nicole Kolitsas, Funmi Erinle, Juliette Maners, Dylan James Godbey, Hailie Lucille, Stephanie Ainsworth, Michelle Zink-Munoz, Kyra Lynn Burke, and Mary Nikols. The band includes Sydney Stephan and Tanner Schut.