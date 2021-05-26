Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Country, Jazz, Gershwin and MIRANDA SINGS Come to JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY May 31st

Episode sixty promises to be a real treat.

May. 26, 2021  

Country, Jazz, Gershwin and MIRANDA SINGS Come to JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY May 31st The 60th episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, May 31 at 8 pm ET, and will feature conversation and live performances by YouTube/television superstar Colleen Ballinger, Gershwin aficionado/pianist Richard Glazier, jazz singer Lucy Yeghiazaryan, and country crooner Chris Chavez.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Pajama Cast Party accepts donations and contributes weekly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Actors Fund.

Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party
Monday, May 31 at 8pm ET
View the show HERE
Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook


