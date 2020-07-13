Comedy Dynamics Is Announcing Their Next Stand-up Special With Kim McVicar: PLEASE NOTICE ME

In her debut special, McVicar shares her bittersweet journey of how she went from being a backup dancer for rappers to a stand-up comic, all in order to get noticed by her absent father. When was the last time you saw a stand-up comedian have completely choreographed dance numbers with backup dancers? This alone definitely puts McVicar in a league all her own.

McVicar has toured the world as a comic and was voted Most Popular Online Stand-Up in the United States by The Laugh Factory in 2016. She has also been featured on Funny or Die, The MTV Video Music Awards, and Bree Does Comedy, and has performed with both the UCB and The Second City.

Watch the Trailer:

"I'm finally giving the world what no one asked for, dance breaks in a stand up special." said Kim McVicar in a statement.

"Kim is a powerful up and coming comedian with a bright future and we're proud to be releasing her debut stand-up special," said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics, in his statement.

Kim McVicar: Please Notice Me is OUT NOW free for Amazon Prime, It can also be found on Comcast, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube and more. The album version drops on SiriusXM, Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Pandora, and Tidal.

