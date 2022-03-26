Come From Away Stars Will Join March 28th SHITZPROBE at Asylum NYC

Come From Away stars Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieran, and Emily Walton will make an appearance with the SHITZPROBE company on Monday, March 28th at 7:30 pm and Asylum NYC on west 26th Street. The Shitzprobe mission statement is to gather the company together once a month, alongside special guests from Broadway, and improvise a musical. The title of this musical is a creation of the audience in attendance on the night, and everything, from libretto to score, is composed in real-time, before their audience.

Josh Lamon at Shitzprobe

On March 13th, Shitzprobe creators Kiki Mikkelsen, Ali Reed, and Adrien Pellerin dropped by The Lineup With Susie Mosher and did a number, wowing the crowd and raising awareness of the monthly series. The veterans of the Manhattan improv community have performed globally and on television, as well as in theaters and clubs around New York City. Previous editions of Shitzprobe have welcomed cast members from the Broadway productions of The Prom, Aladdin, Wicked, Company, Kinky Boots, Waitress, and The Great Comet.

Isabelle McCalla at Shitzprobe

Show details for March 28th:

Show: Shitzprobe: A Broadway Star Improvises A Musical For The Very First Time

Venue:

Asylum NYC 307 W. 26th St. New York, NY 10001

Cross streets: 26th St & 8th Ave

Nearest Transportation: C/E at 23rd St, 1 at 28th St

Event date and time: Monday, March 28 at 7:30PM

Event price: $20

Box Office Phone Number: (212) 203-5435

Tickets: https://www.seetickets.us/event/Shitzprobe-730PM/469245

Description:

Shitzprobe! Where a special Broadway Guest Star improvises a musical for their very first time, based on an audience suggestion of a title of a musical that has never been done before! Past guests have starred in: Wicked, Aladdin, Waitress, Company, Kinky Boots, Forbidden Broadway, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. The rest of the cast is chock full of the best musical improvisers in New York City, who have been seen on Comedy Central, Adult Swim, and on Broadway in shows such as School Of Rock, Groundhog Day, Hair and The Prom. All of the music and lyrics are completely improvised with a live band right before your eyes, so the show you see will never be seen again!

This Month Featuring: Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieren, and Emily Walton from the Broadway cast of Come From Away!

More info at https://shitzprobe.com/

List of artists on the bill, from headliner to opener:

Petrina Bromley, Astrid Van Wieren, Emily Walton, Kiki Mikkelsen, Ali Reed, Josh Lamon, Chris Bell, Nikita Burdein, Daniel Tepper

Music Director: Adrien Pellerin

Drums: Al Vetere

Photos provided by the Shitzprobe producers are by ARIN SANG-URAI