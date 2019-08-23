Christopher Cherry Comes to the Duplex

Christopher Cherry, a proud alum of Pace University's BFA Musical Theater program, is coming to The Duplex for one night only with a star studded company of performers to celebrate life, love and music with his never-been-seen or heard originals and other classics from the Musical Theater and R&B/Neo-Soul canon.

Cast includes: Conor McShane, Sam Seleznow, Taylor Scott, Will Bellamy, Jessica Lynch, Jenna San, Dan Kiernan, Lauren Robinson and Mitchell Turner! With Special Guests : Morgan Reilly and Micailah Lockhart!

$15 Ticket in Advance & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre*

$20 Ticket at the Door (plus service fee) & a 2 Drink Minimum in the Cabaret Theatre*"

Buy Tickets: http://www.purplepass.com/cherry0926





