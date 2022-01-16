Christine Pedi Will Launch Green Room 42 Residency, A PEDI PARTY, On January 20th

The popular actress, impressionist, singer and all-around entertainer Christine Pedi will begin a monthly residency at the Hip-and-Happening Midtown Manhattan nightclub The Green Room 42 beginning January 20th at 9:30. The cleverly titled program A PEDI PARTY is being described by the club as "A shaker of sass, satire, sweet & silly songs shaken up with a touch of talk and garnished with a drop-in guest now and then," and with Pedi as the hostess, crowds can expect that the festive-sounding description doesn't even begin to cover the wacky adventures in store for audiences.

Well-known as the host of the Sirius XM program "On Broadway" and for her stage roles on The Great White Way, Off-Broadway, in regional theater, and in nightclubs and cabaret rooms everywhere. An actress with some film and television to her credit as well, Ms. Pedi has achieved a great following on the internet, where her YouTube videos have garnered her many views and followers, particularly in a series of comedy videos based around a famous diva who has a 'Z' in her name.

With her Musical Director Matthew Martin Ward at the piano, Christine Pedi's presence at The Green Room 42 promises one night a month during which all bets are off, so Green Room 42 crowds should prepare for a wild ride informed by Broadway music, raucous comedy, and polite (possibly naughty) chit chat with some of Ms. Pedi's dearest friends from the local show business scene. A PEDI PARTY will be live-streamed for the benefit of Green Room 43 audience members in New York City who prefer to stay in, Pedi fans living outside of Manhattan, and New Yorkers who don't want to be out late, but who don't mind watching the show from the coziness of their bed and laptop. Tickets for A PEDI PARTY start at $19. and can be obtained HERE. Read more about Christine Pedi below.

Christine Pedi the "Lady of 1000 Voices" first discovered her talent for multiple personalities (Merman, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters, etc) thru her long association with the legendary off-Broadway revue Forbidden Broadway having performed in companies all over the world including London's West End, Japan, Los Angeles, NYC, Singapore & Detroit. She received a Drama Desk nomination for her work in Forbidden Hollywood (Liza, Rosie Perez, Judi Dench, Sharon Stone, etc) as well as an LA Ovation & NAACP Award. She also brought her collection of Divas to off B'ways long-running Newsical the Musical and recently starred in and co-produced Spamilton: An American Parody written by Forbidden Broadway's creator Gerard Alessandrini. On Broadway, she played Mama Morton (yes just one character...all night) in the 2nd Chicago (THE longest running AMERICAN musical BTW).

Her Broadway debut was in Little Me with Martin Short & Faith Prince, directed by Rob Marshall and she played several peculiar callers (again with the voices) opposite Liev Schreiber (well not opposite ... she was in the basement of the Longacre Theatre talking into a microphone while he was acting and smoking on stage but it was dynamic) in Eric Bogosian's Talk Radio directed by Robert Falls. Speaking of radio she is the daily host of SiriusXM Radio's "On Broadway" channel playing the music of the stage & screen and interviewing Show-Biz legends (Mon-Fri 9 am-3 pm ch 72). On Saturdays, she and the "aMAHzing" Seth Rudetsky co-host the "Dueling Divas". Fans of Howard Stern can hear her provide the occasional celebrity voice on his Sirius morning show. Off-Broadway she played the title role in Miss Abigail's Guide to Dating, Mating, and Marriage and A Broadway Diva Christmas.

At The York Theatre, she performed in Jerry's Girls and the coveted (yes COVETED!) Joann Worley track in The Mad Show as well as the Lanie Kazan role in My Favorite Year. She's appeared in many incarnations of The A Train Plays, The 24 Hour Plays, and many glorious Project Shaws. Her cabaret show Great Dames has won the New York Bistro & Nitelife Awards and has played NYC, Los Angeles, London, South Africa & beyond. There's No Bizness Like Snow Bizness her holiday show has been a seasonal staple in NYC since 2008. She's performed in that "cutie patootie" John McD's Cabaret Corner on "The Rosie O'Donnell Show" and sung in many major NYC venues & cruise ships including Birdland, Feinstein's/54 Below, The Iridium, The Metropolitan Room, The Algonquin, The Laurie Beechman, Avery Fisher Hall, Don't Tell Mamas...and the QE2...AND she's performed for President & Mrs. Clinton (playing a singing Hillary!). Fans of "The Sopranos" may recognize her as Mrs. Bobby Baccala (4 scenes, 5 lines ... dead. BUT he loved her so much he couldn't defrost her ziti!).

She has many popular comic videos on YouTube including some posted by drunk fans filming with iPhones on nights that she wasn't "camera-ready" but she forgives them because it's all about the looooooooove... and the musical comedy. dammit. Her "Shit Liza Says" videos are widely popular.

Christine Pedi bio provided by Green Room 42 press rep Michael Jorgensen.