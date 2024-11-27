Christine Dwyer to Join BROADWAY BARFLY at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present “Broadway Barfly,” a zesty evening with comedian, actor, singer, and YouTube creator Robert Driemeyer (Caroline’s on Broadway, “Comic Strip Live”), on Sunday, December 1 at 1:00 PM. Christine Dwyer, best known as Elphaba from the Broadway production of Wicked and Jenna in the national tour of Waitress, will join as special musical guest. The show is presented in association with NY Boundless Theater and producer Tommaso Cartia. “Broadway Barfly” takes the audience on a stimulating musical adventure through Broadway’s fabled nightlife, stirring up spirited songs and saucy stories of classic cocktails and their connections to the Great White Way. As part of the show, you’ll have the option to indulge in a tasting flight of heady concoctions set to tunes from Cole Porter to Katy Perry. You never know when a surprise guest star will show up to lead a rousing chorus of the “Broadway Barfly Drinking Song!” This intoxicating combo of music and mixology is a show like you never drank before. Driemeyer is joined by music director Brad Vieth on piano. A livestream options is available.



“Broadway Barfly” is inspired by Driemeyer’s YouTube Channel, where he celebrates Broadway and cocktails. Since its launch in 2020, the channel has attracted Broadway and cocktail enthusiasts from around the world, amassing over 300k views.



is a theatre producer, stand-up comic, and creator and host of the YouTube channel “Broadway Barfly,” where he explores cocktails and pairs them with conversations about Broadway musicals. Robert premiered the live version of “Broadway Barfly” at 54 Below, and has hosted tasting presentations at Rockefeller Center’s ZO Clubhouse. As a stand-up comic, he has performed in nearly every comedy club in New York City. He was a member of Gotham City Improv’s main company, and has appeared in over 30 musicals. Robert was an Associate Producer of the 2010 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of La Cage aux Folles. Off-Broadway, he was lead producer of the critically acclaimed revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Two-Character Play starring Amanda Plummer and Brad Dourif, and Party Face starring Hayley Mills, directed by Amanda Bearse. He was a co-producer of Shear Madness and Forbidden Broadway.



hails from right outside of Boston, Massachusetts where she discovered her love of Boston sports and musical theater. After graduating high school, Christine attended The Hartt School where she acquired a B.F.A. in musical theatre and a minor in English. Immediately after graduating, Christine and her mom trekked to NYC so she could audition for the national tour of the hit musical Rent. She ended up booking the principal role of Maureen Johnson and left to tour the country, Canada, and Japan. After finally moving to NYC, Christine booked the 2nd national tour of Wicked as the Elphaba understudy under the direction of multiple Tony Award winner, Joe Mantello. Through hard work and perseverance, Christine made her way through the ranks at Wicked, quickly becoming the Standby for Elphaba and then taking over the role of Elphaba. After her run as Elphaba on tour, Wicked brought her to Broadway to make her Broadway day as the lovable green witch and flew high for several years, returning time and time again to play her dream role. She even played the role for President Obama and on the Tony Awards for the show’s tenth anniversary. Christine left Wicked to play Sara in the new rock musical Murder Ballad, as well as several readings of new musicals in NYC. Christine then booked her first feature film as a lead character named Holly in 200 Hours, which is due to be released later this year with director Phillip Guzman. In 2016 Christine opened the first national tour of Finding Neverland as Sylvia Lewellyn Davies, making her only the second person to ever play the role. This show was directed by yet again another Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus. Through their mutual love of performing, Christine and her husband, Matt DeAngelis (another Broadway vet and TV/film actor) formed a coaching business called “The Working Studio” to help up and comers, national tour and Broadway performers alike realize their dreams and pursue a career with the help of two working actors. Christine was last seen in the national tour of Waitress as Jenna.





