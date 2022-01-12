Chelsea Table + Stage to Present Flamenco Artist Nélida Tirado

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE has announced a special show from acclaimed Flamenco artist Nélida Tirado on Saturday, January 29 at 7:00 PM. Tirado will present a passionate and dynamic evening of traditional Flamenco music and dance through a contemporary lens, melding improvisation, emotion, "duende," singing, and guitar playing. Tickets are $32. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Nélida Tirado began her formal training at Ballet Hispanico of New York at the age of six. She was invited to tour the U.S. with José Molina Bailes Españoles and work as a soloist in Carlota Santana's Flamenco Vivo, soloist/ dance captain of Compañia Maria Pages and Compañia Antonio el Pipa, performing at prestigious flamenco festivals and television in Spain and throughout France, Italy, UK, Germany and Japan. She has performed in Carmen with New York's Metropolitan Opera and was the featured flamenco star in Riverdance on Broadway and touring companies.

Ms. Tirado was recipient of the 2007 and 2010 BRIO Award for Artistic Excellence, and opened with her company in 2010 for Buena Vista Social Club for the Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival. Other highlights include HarlemStage, "Amores Quebrados" at the Repertorio Español, Valerie Gladstone's "Dance Under the Influence" with the Flamenco Festival USA, a collaboration with jazz great Wynton Marsalis at Harvard University, and the 2016 premiere of her solo show in the Flamenco Festival NY. She was recipient of the 2017 Rosario Dawson Muse Fellow through BAAD! and 2018/2019 recipient of Gibney's Dance in Process Residence.

She was seen in the Warner Brothers film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, featured in Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch," and completed a 2021 bubble residency at The Jacob's Pillow Lab.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performances scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com @chelseatableandstage