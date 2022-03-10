Chelsea Table + Stage and Jazz Foundation of America to Present Russell Malone

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE - New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will continue its special partnership with Jazz Foundation of America. The unique concert series, taking place every Wednesday in April with shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, will benefit the JFA Musician's Fund, which provides financial assistance to musicians in crisis. The series will launch with acclaimed guitarist Russell Malone on Wednesday, April 6, with additional artists to be announced. Tickets are $45, which includes a $15 food and beverage credit. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

100% of ticket sales will support JFA artists and provide life-changing assistance to hundreds of jazz and blues musicians struggling due to illness, old age, lack of work, natural disaster, and the devastating effects of the pandemic. The series will feature a thrilling range of the leading voices of jazz. Past performers include Brandee Younger, Donald Harrison, Cyrus Chestnut, and Raul Midón.

Russell Malone is one of the signature guitar players of his generation. He is as well-known on the international circuit for helming a world-class quartet and trio as he is for his long-standing participation in Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio, and his recent contribution to the musical production of the likes of Sonny Rollins and Dianne Reeves, who recruited Malone for his singular tone, refined listening skills, limitless chops, and efflorescent imagination. He has played with artists as diverse as Harry Connick, Jr, Diana Krall, B.B. King, Andy Williams, and Ornette Coleman.

Born and raised in Albany, Georgia, Malone received his first guitar at 4 and discovered jazz at 12. He later moved to Atlanta, where he built a reputation as a sideman for Little Anthony, Peabo Bryson, O.C. Smith, Freddy Cole, among others. Branford Marsalis and the legendary pianist John Hicks encouraged Malone to come to New York City. From 1988-90, Malone worked with Hammond B-3 icon Jimmy Smith. He garnered more visibility during a 1990-94 tenure with Harry Connick, Jr., who featured Malone's singing and guitar playing at the start of his shows. In 1992, he signed with Connick's label, Columbia, which released the album Black Butterfly. During a 1994-98 stint with Diana Krall, he performed on three of Krall's albums, appeared in the Robert Altman film Kansas City, and participated in Roy Hargrove's Latin Grammy-winning Crisol band. In 1998 he led the first of three recordings for Verve, including Heartstrings, with string arrangements by Johnny Mandel, Dori Caymmi, and Alan Broadbent, in addition to an all-star rhythm section, pianist Kenny Barron, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Jeff Watts.

Malone's made five recordings with pianist Benny Green between 1997 and 2004. Brown's heir to the bass throne, Ron Carter, recruited him for The Golden Striker, a bass-guitar-piano date with the late pianist Mulgrew Miller. In 2004, Malone launched a still-ongoing relationship with MaxJazz with Playground, followed by Live at the Jazz Standard, Volumes 1 and 2, and the 2010 trio recital, Triple Play. Malone's latest recording is Time for the Dancers on High Note Records.

Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com