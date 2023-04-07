Chelsea Table + Stage Presents Allan Harris In Three Month Residency Beginning in May

New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music - will present renowned jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris in "New York Nights," his special six-show Saturday evening residency with performances at 9:30 PM on May 6 and 13, June 3 and 24, and July 1 and 8.

"New York Nights" will feature Arcoiris Sandoval on piano, Marty Kenney on bass, and Norman Edwards on drums. Harris will welcome special guests for each show, including Grammy-winning harmonica player and composer Gregoire Maret (May 6), vocalist Carolyn Leonhart (May 13), saxophonist Irwin Hall (June 3), Emmy-nominated singer and actress Gloria Reuben (June 24), and Grammy-nominated vocalist Karrin Allyson (July 8). Additional guests will be announced. Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option for all shows is available for $20 each. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

For this residency, Harris will perform selections from his most recent album Kate's Soul Food - a spirited, soul-drenched recording that pays homage to his home of Harlem - and preview material from his upcoming summer release, Live at Blue Llama.

Allan Harris has reigned as one of the most accomplished and exceptional singers of his generation since he burst on the jazz scene in the latter part of the twentieth century. The Brooklyn-born, Harlem-based artist was aptly described by the Miami Herald as blessed with, "the warmth of Tony Bennett, the bite and rhythmic sense of Sinatra, and the sly elegance of Nat King Cole." The evidence of his moving and magisterial artistry can be heard on his 14 recordings as a leader and his far-flung and critically acclaimed concerts around the world. His numerous awards include the New York Nightlife Award for "Outstanding Jazz Vocalist," the Bistro Award for "Ongoing Achievement in Jazz," the DownBeat Critics Poll Award for "Rising Star Jazz Vocalist," the Hot House Magazine "Jazz Vocalist of the Year Award," and the Harlem Speaks "Jazz Museum of Harlem Award." In addition, Harris was recently awarded third place in the Sarah Vaughan International Vocal Competition. He has been heralded by The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, Glide Magazine, Jazz Times, DownBeat, Vintage Guitar, and many more, Mr. Harris is a real storyteller through authentic interpretations of the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals. www.allanharris.com

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.