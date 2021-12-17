Chelsea Community Church's 47th Christmas Candlelight Carol Service to Take Place December 20

The nondenominational Chelsea Community Church's 47th annual Christmas Candlelight Carol Service will take place on Monday,December 20 at 6 PM ET online, streaming on Facebook and YouTube. In addition to scripture lessons and choir singing, Broadway, cabaret and recording star, Karen Mason, will read A Visit from St. Nicholas.

The choir will sing old favorites and new recordings of carols. The church's tradition of including "A Visit from St. Nicholas" honors author Clement Clarke Moore, an important benefactor in Chelsea.

This year's reader, Karen Mason, has starred in theatre, television, and concerts, including Broadway roles in Mamma Mia, Hairspray and Sunset Boulevard. She has sung in concert halls and cabarets all over the world. Her eight CDs have won multiple awards, including a 1998 Emmy for the song "Hold Me."

Clement Clarke Moore in 1822 wrote the poem that gives us our modern version of Santa Claus. He donated the land for St. Peter's Episcopal Church, where CCC meets, and he donated his apple orchard to be home of the General Theological Seminary, where he taught Hebrew and Greek literature. He led the development of Chelsea as a garden suburb. The character of the neighborhood today with its small, stately brownstones with setbacks to allow for gardens owes much to Moore's skill and sensitivity in urban planning.

Although the Candlelight Service is virtual this year, Chelsea Community Church has reopened its regular services to people who can show proof of vaccination. Services are on Sundays at 1 PM at 346 W. 20 Street, followed by a coffee hour in the rectory. Optional communion is served in individual cups.

Chelsea Community Church is nondenominational and has a different speaker every week. More information is at www.chelseachurch.org

The Candlelight Carol Service is free but donations are welcome by clicking here.