Chasing Dreams to Return With BROADWAY CLASSICS at Don't Tell Mama This Month

The performance features Agustina Casella (Argentina), Andrea Azomoza (México), Chaeyeon Kim (South Korea), Delfina Perret (Argentina), and more.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Review: Hate To See Them Go But Love To Watch Them Walk Away - THE SKIVVIES Are In Their P Photo 1 THE SKIVVIES Celebrate Their History And A Birthday
Review: Rachel Covey Does It All In ONE WRONG TURN: THE MUSIC OF RACHEL COVEY at 54 Below Photo 2 Rachel Covey Is 100% Right In ONE WRONG TURN
Review: Witnessing The Future Of Musical Theater At STARS IN MY EYES/FOOD ON THE TABLE At Photo 3 Fairchild and Sperger Are All STARS and FOOD at TGR42
A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater Photo 4 20-plus Videos Of The APSS BENEFIT Cast

A Video Roundup Showcasing The Talent In The APSS BENEFIT HONORING MARILYN MAYE at Theater 555

Chasing Dreams, the first latinx and international cabaret series in NYC is back! The upcoming edition of Chasing Dreams Cabaret Series, "Broadway Classics' ', will take place this May 10th at Don't Tell Mama.

Featuring an outstanding cast with performers from all over the world: Agustina Casella (Argentina), Andrea Azomoza (México), Chaeyeon Kim (South Korea), Delfina Perret (Argentina), Isabella Araque (Venezuela), Josefina Pinto (Argentina), Leonor Arriaga (Portugal), María Tassara (Argentina), Seung Choi (South Korea) and Vichi Russo (Argentina).

Chasing Dreams arises from the dream of two Argentinian artists, Camila Figueiras Meriggi and Delfina Perret, who came to NYC to pursue their dreams of working as professional performers. And their desire to create a space for other latinx and International Artists who are also fighting to make their dreams come true in the big apple. They give them the chance to be seen, to raise their voice and share their talent, roots and passion with the world. While also, encouraging them to achieve anything they want and most importantly, inspire them to chase their dreams without limits.

If you want to know more about Chasing Dreams and their future shows you can follow them on instagram at @chasingdreamsnyc




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

Christine Andreas to Present PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below in September Photo
Christine Andreas to Present PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below in September

54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway star Christine Andreas in her solo show Paris to Broadway on September 15 & 16 at 7:00pm.

MEL AND ELLA SWING! Starring Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli to Return to Birdland Photo
MEL AND ELLA SWING! Starring Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli to Return to Birdland

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present renowned pianist and singer Billy Stritch and award-winning jazz vocalist Gabrielle Stravelli in the return of their special show “Mel and Ella Swing!” on Monday, June 5 at 7:00 PM.

The Skivvies Come to the Midnight Theatre This Month Photo
The Skivvies Come to the Midnight Theatre This Month

The Skivvies are back at the new venue The Midnight Theatre this month! There will be two shows on May 24 at 7pm and 9:30pm. 

Lillias White Honored By American Songbook Association Photo
Lillias White Honored By American Songbook Association

Tony Award winner Lillias White has been chosen by the American Songbook Association to receive the second annual Darrell Henline Award during a star-studded gala to occur at Chelsea Table + Stage on May 22nd at 7 pm


More Hot Stories For You

Chasing Dreams to Return With BROADWAY CLASSICS at Don't Tell Mama This MonthChasing Dreams to Return With BROADWAY CLASSICS at Don't Tell Mama This Month
Christine Andreas to Present PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below in SeptemberChristine Andreas to Present PARIS TO BROADWAY at 54 Below in September
MEL AND ELLA SWING! Starring Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli to Return to BirdlandMEL AND ELLA SWING! Starring Billy Stritch and Gabrielle Stravelli to Return to Birdland
The Skivvies Come to the Midnight Theatre This MonthThe Skivvies Come to the Midnight Theatre This Month

Videos

Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight Video Video: BROADWAY BARBARA Meets the Press; Performances Begin Tonight
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU