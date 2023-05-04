Chasing Dreams to Return With BROADWAY CLASSICS at Don't Tell Mama This Month

Chasing Dreams, the first latinx and international cabaret series in NYC is back! The upcoming edition of Chasing Dreams Cabaret Series, "Broadway Classics' ', will take place this May 10th at Don't Tell Mama.

Featuring an outstanding cast with performers from all over the world: Agustina Casella (Argentina), Andrea Azomoza (México), Chaeyeon Kim (South Korea), Delfina Perret (Argentina), Isabella Araque (Venezuela), Josefina Pinto (Argentina), Leonor Arriaga (Portugal), María Tassara (Argentina), Seung Choi (South Korea) and Vichi Russo (Argentina).

Chasing Dreams arises from the dream of two Argentinian artists, Camila Figueiras Meriggi and Delfina Perret, who came to NYC to pursue their dreams of working as professional performers. And their desire to create a space for other latinx and International Artists who are also fighting to make their dreams come true in the big apple. They give them the chance to be seen, to raise their voice and share their talent, roots and passion with the world. While also, encouraging them to achieve anything they want and most importantly, inspire them to chase their dreams without limits.

