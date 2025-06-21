Chasing Dreams Cabaret Series to Present DISCO DYNAMO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to step back in time and onto the dance floor with "Disco Dynamo!"-a vibrant, high-octane cabaret experience celebrating the bold sounds and dazzling style of the 1980s. Presented by the innovative Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series, this electrifying showcase will light up the legendary Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, June 25th at 7:00 PM.

A Night of Retro Revival

"Disco Dynamo!" is a musical time machine, fusing musical theatre, pop, rock, and disco in a sparkling tribute to the era of synths, sequins, and unstoppable rhythm. From funky basslines to anthemic synth-pop beats, this show channels the spirit of disco-reimagined for a Modern Stage.

Audiences can expect powerhouse vocals and neon-soaked flair as each performer brings the nostalgia and glamour of the 80s roaring back to life. Whether you're a lifelong fan of the era or discovering its magic for the first time, "Disco Dynamo!" is your invitation to shine.

Featuring Lautaro Passalia (Argentina), Janin Anna Matt (Germany), Elias Avalos (Peru), Annabel McConnachie (Australia), Erin Pulings (Belgium), Devin Veras (Mexico & Dominican Republic), Apple Tsai (Taiwan), Valeria Soler (Puerto Rico) and Hanna Westi (Germany).

Under the direction of Delfina Perret (Artistic Director) and Camila Figueiras Meriggi (Executive Producer), with Hanna Westi (Associate Director) and Charlie Yokom (pianist) this exciting production showcases a diverse lineup of International Artists, each bringing their unique voice and infectious energy to the stage.

Stay tuned for the full performer lineup-expect bold personalities, unforgettable vocals, and a whole lot of sparkle.

Chasing Dreams: Amplifying Latin and International Talent

Chasing Dreams Broadway Cabaret Series was founded with a mission to uplift and showcase Latin and international performers in New York City. By blending global perspectives with Broadway brilliance, Chasing Dreams Productions continues to create opportunities for underrepresented artists to shine on stage and connect with diverse audiences.

