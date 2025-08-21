Charles Busch to Perform at 54 Below on New Year's Eve

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway icon Charles Busch for their 14th New Year's Eve celebration.

The legendary Charles Busch returns to 54 Below to ring in the New Year with his unique mix of stories and songs. Accompanied by his musical director Jono Mainelli and a band of top musicians, Charles will perform an eclectic repertoire which includes the best of Jerome Kern, Stephen Sondheim, the Andrews Sisters, and seventies disco.

Charles Busch has forged a unique place in the world of entertainment as playwright, actor, director, novelist, cabaret performer, and drag icon. He is the author and star of over 25 plays, including the Tony-nominated The Tale of the Allergist's Wife and Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, one of the longest running plays in Off-Broadway history. In this past year, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. He is a two-time MAC Award winner, a Bistro Award Honoree, and has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Paris, Barcelona, and New York. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays, Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival.