Charles Busch, Darius de Haas, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.org or call (646) 476-3551.

LITTLE WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - APRIL 24 AT 7:00 PM

One of literature's most iconic stories about female empowerment is reborn in this new musical from the award-winning team of Christina Harding, John Gabriel Koladziej, and Dan Redfeld. The evening will feature selections from the show about fierce young trailblazer Jo March who yearns to be a renowned author and a voice for her generation. As she reaches a pivotal crossroad, Jo is swept back to her childhood. On a journey spanning four years, Jo and her sisters discover that the only path worth treading is the one you make for yourself.

Featuring Amanda Drewes, Sara Jean Ford, Bradley Gibson, Ann Harada, Barbara Carlton Heart, Bruce Landry, Chris Mann, Miyuki Miyagi, Julia Murney, Sophie Pollono, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Kyla Stone.

Produced by Robert W. Schneider & 4 Times Entertainment, Inc.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Salisha Thomas: JUST MARRIED - A CABARET ABOUT LOVE, MARRIAGE, AND SEX - APRIL 24 AT 9:30 PM

Salisha Thomas, currently in the new Britney Spears musical, Once Upon a One More Time on Broadway, makes her 54 Below solo debut in Just Married- A Cabaret About Love, Marriage, and Sex. From a princess for Disney to a princess on Broadway, Salisha tells stories of being in Beautiful on Broadway, becoming Miss California while on tour, and meeting the love of her life on Zoom. Enjoy a night of laughter and some of your favorite Broadway love songs!

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Charles Busch: MY FOOLISH HEART - APRIL 25 AT 7:00 PM

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony nominee and two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife) is a consummate storyteller. Busch employs song and anecdote, both touching and hilarious, to create a uniquely personal cabaret evening. His eclectic songbook includes the best of Michel Legrand, Stephen Sondheim, Henry Mancini and Joni Mitchell. He will be joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson.

Charles Busch is the author and star of such plays as The Divine Sister, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, The Tribute Artist, and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, which ran for nearly two years on Broadway and received a Tony nomination for Best Play. He wrote and starred in the film versions of his plays Psycho Beach Party and Die Mommie Die, the latter of which won him the Best Performance Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Mr. Busch is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for career achievement as both performer and playwright. He has performed his cabaret act in many cities including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palm Springs, London, Paris and New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. Charlesbusch.com

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $110 premium seating ($122.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Gabrielle Mariella: BROADWAY LEADING LADIES SING, FEAT. Ben Fankhauser & MORE! - APRIL 25 AT 9:30 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Gabrielle Mariella, actress, singer, and filmmaker known for her unmatched vocal impersonations of Broadway's leading ladies that have taken the Broadway community by storm, makes her 54 Below solo debut in Gabrielle Mariella: Broadway Leading Ladies Sing. A talent in her own right, you'll enjoy Gabrielle's impressive renditions of Broadway's most iconic voices and she'll be joined by a line-up of special Broadway guests to boot. Audiences can expect to hear a range of songs from musical theatre classics like Into the Woods and Funny Girl, to new favorites like Wicked and SIX, and even Top 40 Pop/Rock hits, but in ways you've NEVER heard them before. Ever wondered how your favorite Broadway diva would sing Taylor Swift? Find out! Don't miss this night of all your favorite Broadway voices wrapped up in one.

Featuring Ben Fankhauser and Jakeim Hart.

Music direction by Isaac Harlan.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Oscar Williams: Working Title - APRIL 26 AT 7:00 PM

Oscar Williams is thrilled to hit 54 Below in his NYC solo debut Working Title. Since starring in the original Broadway cast of Fun Home and in Lincoln Center's star-studded concert of The Secret Garden, Oscar spent his high school years on a farm in idyllic Vermont with his four brothers and baby sister and has since come "home." With a set list that ranges from JRB to Harry Styles, from Sondheim to Cyndi Lauper, he'll take us on a journey chronicling his transition from a "Broadway kid" to a young adult in the industry managing college, auditions, relationships, and the constantly changing landscape of the industry we call show business.

With direction/music direction from long-time coach, friend and collaborator Trapper Felides, and a rocking 5-piece band, Oscar will show you that in this biz and this town, we're always still a Working Title.

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE MUSIC OF BELLA FAYE & FRIENDS - APRIL 26 AT 9:30 PM

New writer Bella Faye, composer & lyricist of the BroadwayWorld-featured Catching Fireflies: A New Queer Musical, returns to 54 Below with their own showcase of original music, featuring pieces from their first score, San Francisco Daydream, to their newest song cycle, Scorpio in Mars, and everything in between. Join of us for a night of new punk rock musical theater with a classical twist, and melodies that embrace and explore the essence of the queer and human experience - all sung by several of NYC's up & coming new artists.

Featuring Clara Charles, Gabriel De Leon, Elena Faverio, Shane Francis, Gagarin, Adam Gloc, Sam Gray, Tre Kanaley, Laura Klingher, Summer Raye Mays, Gabbi McCarren, Anthime Miller, Lanes Miller, James Rubino, Trevor Schlam, and Andrew Steele.

$35 cover charge ($40 with fees). $60 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE DIVE: THE SONGS OF JULIA RIEW, FEAT. Claire Kwon AND NATALIE CHOO & MORE! - APRIL 27 AT 7:00 PM

Fred Ebb Award Winner Julia Riew returns to 54 Below and makes her New York City solo concert debut in The Dive! The evening will feature original music from a variety of projects including Julia's viral musical Shimcheong: A Folktale, a fantasy-novel-inspired song cycle, and some of her other greatest online-and-onstage hits. Stepping into the solo spotlight for the first time, the composer-lyricist will be joined by rising theater stars to perform in a joyous celebration of lyric, melody, and the diversity across our experiences.

Featuring Emily Borromeo, Natalie Choo, Marina Kondo, Claire Kwon, Juliet Lee, Kevin Trinio Perdido, and Rachel Share-Sapolsky.

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $85 premium seating ($95 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE, FEAT. Matt Saldivar, Ben Roseberry, & MORE! - APRIL 27 AT 9:30 PM

James Feinberg & Matthew Dylan Rose are back at 54 Below with Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table, an evening showcasing some of their favorite songs from across their catalogue, performed by their "Round Table" of friends and veterans from on and off-Broadway. The concert will feature works from a variety of their musicals and operettas including Doctor Glas: A Musical Play, Madame Waterfowl, The Oldenburg Suite (a 2022 Richard Rodger's Award Finalist and 2019 New York Musical Festival Winner), and maybe even some sneak previews of their new works in development! Produced by Matthew Berzon (MJ: The Musical).

Featuring Annie Blackman, Wesley Ian Cappiello, Bryan Freedman, Daisy Garrison, Zoë Gray, Cate Hayman, Meghan Kelly, Claire Kwon, Maddie Mazzella, Alexandra Meli, Ben Roseberry, Matthew Saldivar, Atticus Shaindlin, Carson Stewart, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge ($45.50 with fees). $65 premium seating ($73 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Audrey Heffernan Meyer: BACK IN THE NICK OF TIME - APRIL 28 AT 7:00 PM

Audrey Heffernan Meyer, whose professional career spans decades of performing in musicals and dramas Off-Broadway and in regional theaters around the country, is thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut with her one-woman show, Back in the Nick of Time!

This autobiographical piece, celebrating Audrey's folk-rock style and soaring soprano, features music by the most influential female singer-songwriters of that time: Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bonnie Raitt, Dionne Warwick, and Linda Ronstadt, amongst others.

Audrey highlights their histories and explores how the poetic lyrics and sentiments these women express parallel her own life, and how they've impacted her singing style, from performing as a lyric soprano in summer stock as a teen at Bucks County Playhouse, to enriching her career as a successful singer and actress in New York to this day.

Audrey's leading roles in musicals and plays: This One's for The Girls and Romance Language (both Off-Broadway), Damn Yankees, Guys & Dolls, The Sound of Music, Merrily We Roll Along, Tintypes, Oklahoma!, Fiddler, Carousel, and many others.

TV and Film credits include: "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods," "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Billions," "The Enemy Within," "Y: The Last Man," "Royal Pains," "Revelations of Divine Love," and others.

Back in the Nick of Time illustrates through song, the stunning correlation between women of the 60s and 70s and woman of today like Audrey, who have the tenacity and fortitude to balance love and career, family, and the ups and downs of life, all the while being committed to follow their passions... in the nick of time!

$75 cover charge ($84 with fees). $115 premium seating ($128 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY - APRIL 28 AT 9:30 PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award® winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

This performance will feature students from the "Rehearsal and Performance - The Music of Stephen Sondheim" class, taught by Ryan Scott Oliver and Lindsay Mendez, which focuses on learning, rehearsing, and performing the songs of the incomparable Stephen Sondheim. The set list runs the gamut, with selections from all of Sondheim's greatest musicals and films, including Company, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park With George, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, and more! Hosted by Mathieu Whitman (he/him) with Musical Director Matthew Lowy (he/him) at the piano.

Featuring Marin Asnes, Griffin Barr, Mia Bergstrom, Randall Scott Carpenter, Kylie Deeds, Liam Fitzpatrick, Michaela Griffin, Dylan Hoffinger, Lauren Kent, Jess Kirschner, Riley Klauza, Willie Naess, Isa Rodriguez, Chloe Savit, Grace Ellis Solomon, Victoria Rae Soucy, Charlotte Topp, Aingea Venuto, Sofia Vilches, and Erica C. Walker.

$25 cover charge ($29 with fees). $45 premium seating ($51 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Darius de Haas: MAISEL AND MORE! - APRIL 29 AT 7:00 PM

Award-winning singer and actor, Darius de Haas (Rent, Kiss of the Spider Woman, the singing voice of Shy Baldwin on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") returns to 54 Below with a brand new show featuring the songs he sang and introduced (by Emmy-nominated songwriters Curtis Moore and Tom Mizer) as the singing voice of "Shy Baldwin" on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel!" As 'Maisel' launches into it's 5th and final season Darius will take you on his personal musical journey with the show and also include songs and tributes to the great artists (Nat King Cole, Sam Cooke, Sarah Vaughan, Johnny Mathis) that inspired the character of Shy. Special guests include Tom Mizer and other "Maisel" cast members TBA at a later date.

Darius de Haas is an award winning singer, actor, and recording artist whose career has spanned from Broadway to concert stages here and around the world. His Broadway credits include Kiss of the Spiderwoman, Carousel, Rent, The Gershwin's Fascinating Rhythm, Marie Christine, Shuffle Along and the staged anniversary concerts of Hair and Dreamgirls (for the Actors Fund).

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $95 premium seating ($106 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! FEAT. Ryan Knowles & MORE - APRIL 29 AT 9:30 PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring John Easterlin, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $85 premium seating ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

John-Andrew Morrison - APRIL 30 AT 7:00 PM

No... Maybe... Why Not: An Evening with John-Andrew Morrison

Back for an encore by popular demand! Love? Ain't it grand...and confusing. Tony® Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison tries to figure it out with songs from Broadway and beyond. A funny, sassy, and heartfelt evening awaits you.

John-Andrew is a singer and actor with credits including A Strange Loop on Broadway, Blues for an Alabama Sky Off-Broadway with Keen Company, and performances at many NYC hot spots including 54 Below, Joe's Pub, The Beechman, and Ars Nova. This is a night you won't want to miss!

$55 cover charge ($62 with fees). $90 premium seating ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE, FEAT. Aneesa Folds & MORE! - APRIL 30 AT 9:30 PM

Join us at 54 Below for a hilarious evening featuring the songs of Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, the unforgettable, long-awaited, non-copyright infringing, award-winning new musical about Golem who owns a smoothie shop. Written and directed by local caterers Garrett Poladian and Ethan Crystal, experience such hits as "Golem Owned A Tropical Smoothie (opening number)," "Return of the King," "A Thing Named Golem," "The Green Dragon," and "The Other Green Dragon Song" like you've never heard them before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced by Crew Bar Productions, Siobhan O'Neill, and Lea Nardi. Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie has received a NAMT development grant, an NYFA City Artist Corps Grant, and was recently an O'Neill Conference semi-finalist. Music direction and orchestrations by Stephen Murphy. golemownedatropicalsmoothie.com

Featuring Jamir Brown, Ethan Crystal, Julian Diaz-Granados, Aneesa Nael Folds, Carson Higgins, Lea Nardi, Garrett Poladian, and SLee.

$45 cover charge ($51 with fees). $70 premium seating ($78.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

Gabrielle Mariella: BROADWAY LEADING LADIES SING, FEAT. Ben Fankhauser & MORE! April 25 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.