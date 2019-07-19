Charles Busch And More Coming Up This Week At Feinstein's/54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

BROADWAY LOVES Selena Gomez FEAT. Jennifer Damiano, Krysta Rodriguez, Zach Adkins, AND MORE!, JULY 22 AT 7:00PM & 9:30PM

Selena Gomez WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT.

The Broadway Loves series will return to Feinstein's/54 Below on July 22nd when over a dozen of Broadway's most distinctive voices will celebrate the multi-platinum career of millennial icon Selena Gomez, on the evening of her 27th birthday! The concerts will be musically directed and produced by Benjamin Rauhala (The Secret Life of Bees, Broadway Princess Party).

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez will feature a set-list filled with iconic hits both from her smash solo albums, including 2015's groundbreaking Revival, and her hits recorded with her former band The Scene. Audiences can expect her most recent smash hits "Back To You," "Wolves," Hands to Myself," and "Good For You" as well as youthful favorites "Come and Get It," "Who Says," "Love You Like a Love Song," and many more. This is one night no pop and rock music fan should miss as Broadway's best celebrate one of our generation's most stylish, distinctive, and iconic vocalists.

Featuring: Zach Adkins (Anastasia, Kinky Boots), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls, American Psycho), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award® nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal, American Psycho, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark), Ari Groover (Head Over Heels, Alice By Heart), Janet Krupin (If/Then, Bring It On), Ginna Le Vine (Picnic, The Torch-Bearers), Adam J. Levy (Waitress, Dave), Devin Lewis (Newsies), Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge, NBC's "This Is Us"), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Krysta Rodriguez ("Smash," First Date, The Addams Family), Theater World Award winner Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet, CBS's "To Whom It May Concern"), and introducing Tanner Callicutt. More cast to be announced.

The band will feature Justin Goldner (Dear Evan Hansen) on guitar, Alan Stevens Hewitt (Fun Home) on bass, Shannon Ford (Beetlejuice) on drums, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (My Fair Lady) on cello, and music director Benjamin Rauhala on piano. Marissa Rosen and Gabe Violett will be featured on background vocals.

Broadway Loves Selena Gomez is the eleventh concert in the Broadway Loves series, which previously celebrated the music of Celine Dion, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Sam Smith, the Spice Girls, and Mariah Carey.

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Charles Busch: NATIVE NEW YORKER, JULY 23 & 24 AT 7:00PM

Actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer, Tony nominee, and two-time MAC Award winner Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die!, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom) returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for an encore performance in a musical entertainment that gets to the essence of this legendary theatrical figure. Through an eclectic songbook from the seventies and early eighties, Busch unfolds an outrageously comic yet also poignant tale of his early years striving to find a place for himself in show business. Songs include the work of Michel Legrand, Rupert Holmes, Stephen Sondheim, Jim Croce, among the best of Broadway, film, and pop.

He will be joined by his longtime musical director Tom Judson.

$45-$55 cover charge. $65 VIP seating. $90 premiums. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ELLI'S 64TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION, JULY 23 AT 9:30PM

Elli is thrilled to be making his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut with a celebration chronicling an intriguing life balancing his love of Judaism with being an actor and a performer. The evening is directed by Faith Prince and produced by Robert W. Schneider, and is accompanied by Alex Rybeck and the Drey-Dels. With songs from Jerry Herman to Allan Sherman, with some Rodgers and Hammerstein, Bock & Harnick, Mickey Katz, and Lennon & McCartney in between, Will You Still Need Me - Will You Still Feed Me When I'm 64? promises to be a show that is not to be missed!

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premiums. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BRANDEN R. MANGAN, JULY 24 AT 9:30PM

Branden R. Mangan, (National tour of Showtime With Shakespeare, Outcast web series), makes his Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut in Metamorphosis. Follow Branden's journey through musical theatre, finding the place where he belongs. Metamorphosis will feature songs from Songs For a New World, Kinky Boots, Memphis, and more! Branden's soothing voice and charming smile is sure to have you on your feet by the end of the show.

Special Guests: Miriam Navarrete (Surflight Theater: Hairspray (Dynamite), Vanguard Theater Company: Memphis, NJCU: In The Heights (Nina), Sister Act (Deloris U/S)) and Shania Alexis (Ghost (Clara); Fame (Carmen Diaz u.s./Ensemble); Lucky Stiff (Annabel); Café Series; Raise the Café Series)

$25-$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.





Sherie Rene Scott & Norbert Leo Butz: TWOHANDER, JULY 25-28 AT 7:00PM

Back after a previous sold-out engagement! Feinstein's/54 Below is proud to present the return of Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott in their highly acclaimed original musical collaboration: TWOHANDER.

In an evening of story and song, Sherie Rene Scott (Everyday Rapture, The Little Mermaid, Aida, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) and Norbert Leo Butz (Wicked, Catch Me if You Can, My Fair Lady) explore their professional and personal relationship of the past 23 years. From their brilliant performances off-Broadway in Jason Robert Brown's legendary two-person musical The Last Five Years in the months after 9/11, to co-starring in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and beyond, their compelling on-stage chemistry is on glorious display, as are the hills and valleys of their relationship off-stage. Through marriages and divorces, births and deaths, Scott and Butz mine the humor and heartache inherent in the forced intimacy of workplace friendships. The fact that their workplace is show business makes this shared musical biography of two of Broadway's greatest contemporary artists an evening not to be missed.

Conceived by Norbert Leo Butz & Sherie Rene Scott

Written by Sherie Rene Scott

Music Direction & Arrangements by Todd Almond (Girl From the North Country, Hello Again)

Directed by Dick Scanlan

$70-$145 cover charge. $105-$170 VIP seating. $135-$205 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS Avril Lavigne, FEAT. Krystina Alabado, Max Sheldon, AND MORE!, JULY 25 AT 9:30PM

Avril Lavigne WILL NOT BE APPEARING AT THIS CONCERT

"Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "When You're Gone," "Girlfriend," "My Happy Ending" - the music of eight-time Grammy Award®-nominated singer/songwriter and Rolling Stone's 2002 Influential Woman of the Year, Avril Lavigne, comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! Join over a dozen Broadway performers and rising stars as we celebrate the two-decade long career of one of this generation's most trailblazing artists: Avril Lavigne.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Avril Lavigne Foundation.

Featuring: Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Liam Allen (Passing Strange), Iris Beaumier (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Roger Dawley (Paw Patrol), Kamryn Harris (In The Heights), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Samantha Littleford (American Idiot), Ayden Lowe (Heathers: The Musical), Tom McGovern (The Office! A Parody Musical), Mary Mondlock (Cabaret), Allsun O'Malley (Avenue Q), Mason Alexander Park (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Marissa Rosen (The Marvelous Wonderettes), Max Sheldon (West Side Story), Alexia Sielo (We Are The Tigers), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Joe Veale (Enter Laughing), Zurin Villanueva (Clueless, Mean Girls), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls), Sarah Warrick (Kristen Chenoweth: My Love Letter to Broadway), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), and more to be announced!

Musical directed by Luke Williams

Produced by Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Lauren Echausse & Jack LeBoeuf

$35-$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Haley Swindal IN SING HAPPY: THE SONGS OF Liza Minnelli, JULY 26 AT 9:30PM

Come and see Haley Swindal (Chicago, Jekyll & Hyde) as she puts her brassy stamp on the greatest songs ever sung by her idol Liza Minnelli. Songs include "Maybe This Time," "Teach Me Tonight," "Cabaret," "New York, New York," "Sing Happy," and more. This Broadway starlet will astonish and devastate in an evening that will go down in showbiz history as a "you had to be there" event.

Written and Directed by Will Nunziata

$65-$75 cover charge. $90 VIP seating. $115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS HANSON, JULY 26 AT 11:30PM

"Where's the love?" It's at Feinstein's/54 Below on July 26!

54 Sings Hanson will feature the music of the famous brother trio that you never knew you needed. Celebrating a music library spanning over 20 years, 54 Sings Hanson will breathe fresh life into loved classics such as "MmmBop," "Thinking of You," "Weird," "I Will Come To You," and "Where's The Love?" - while also mixing in some of the band's newer hits and deep cuts that'll make you fans all over again. Come hear some of Broadway's and New York's best! Produced by Elmo Zapp and Stephanie Lazard.

Featuring: Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions), Matt Magnusson (Jersey Boys Ogunquit Playhouse), Jordon Bolden (Emojiland), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown, Waitress First National Tour), Alexis Floyd (TV's "The Bold Type"), Elmo Zapp, Morgan Reilly (Singer-Songwriter/Recording Artist), Michelle Beth Herman (Les Miserables Nat'l Tour), Richard Baskin (Ricky B and the Soul Patrol), Nya Trysha (Cleopatra), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie & The Chocolate Factory), John Krause (Hadestown), Molly McCook (TV's "Last Man Standing", "Good Trouble"), Brian Muller (Cruel Intentions), Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day), and Danielle Wade (Mean Girls).

Band: Dan Garmon (Keys, Music Director), Zach Spound (Keys), Mike Rosengarten (Guitars), Julia Adamy (Bass), and Elena Bonomo (Drums).

Also featuring: Jake McKenna (Host) and Brooke Wetterhahn (Background Vocalist)

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, JULY 27 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Stars soon to be announced!

$40-$60 cover charge. $75-95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET'S SPEAKEASY SOCIAL, JULY 27 AT 11:30PM

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents "Speakeasy Social" - an evening of song and dance dedicated to the time of flappers, bootleggers, and jazz. Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and tight vocal harmonies courtesy of The Sirens, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. You better believe... it's the bee's knees!

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, NYC's Premier Song and Dance Variety Show, features high-energy synchronized dancing, live music, and cheeky comedy... just a few of our guilty pleasures.

Produced and directed by a female team, the show is filled with sultry charm and feminine energy that brings out the classic side of the cabaret experience. This production can be described as an extravaganza in which "Great Gatsby meets Mad Men meets Video Vixens." Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name, Guilty Pleasures Cabaret. The ladies debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize, and Bimini, Bahamas. For more information, please visit guiltypleasurescabaret.com.

$20 cover charge. $45 premium seating. 2 Drink or $20 food & beverage minimum.

Vasthy Mompoint FEAT. Ethan Slater, Caitlin Kinnunen, Lilli Cooper, AND MORE!, JULY 28 AT 9:30PM

Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, Spongebob Squarepants, "Mysteries of Laura") makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in Bits, Gummies, Folk, and Love (or how I survived the last year of my life). Join this 2 time Legacy Robe winner for a night of folk music, bits, shots, and storytelling. Featuring music from Brandi Carlie, Bobby McFerrin, Tracy Chapman, First Aid Kit, and more, Vasthy and her all female band will make this a night you don't want to miss!

Featuring special guest stars:

Tony Award® nominee Ethan Slater (Spongebob Squarepants), Tony Award® nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, Spongebob Squarepants), Tony Award® nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Spring Awakening), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Jai'len Josey (Spongebob Squarepants)

Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma), Afra Hines (Hadestown), Jen Noble (King Kong),

Tracee Beazer (Frozen, Something Rotten!), Jerusha Cavos (The Prom), Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots), and more to be announced!

Musical Direction by Meg Zervoulis (The Prom, Mean Girls)

A portion of the profits will be donated to the Actors Fund.

$35-$45 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





