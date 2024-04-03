Chanteuse Artemisia LeFay Debuts New Show At The Triad

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chanteuse/songwriter Artemisia LeFay will debut a new show Wasted Girl at The Triad on Sunday, May 5th at 7pm.

After bringing such uniquely sinister and sultry shows as Ghosts of Weimar Past and Phantoms of the Cabaret to the Triad, Artemisia LeFay is back at this theatre (and back to her spectral shenanigans) with a brand new show of all original songs.

Named after her in-the-works debut album (and the dark kabarett song that started it all), Wasted Girl, Artemisia LeFay alongside violinist Khullip Jeung and pianist Renee Guerrero will lead the audience through a meandering melange of melodies borne of the twisted imagination of Fraülein LeFay, learning of the strange and true stories that inspired them.

Artemisia believes in the resurrection of the vintage sound, and hopes, with the attending of the show, that you shall, too.

Please Note: the venue has a 2-beverage minimum per person.

Photo credit: Hoyeon Choi