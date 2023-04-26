Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month With ARKAI at 54 below

They are joined by world-champion beatbox duo, SPIDERHORSE, for a genre-defying, one-night only musical experience unlike any other. 

Apr. 26, 2023  

54 BELOW will welcome electroacoustic violin/cello duo ARKAI for an unforgettable musical journey on May 11 at 9:30pm. Tickets are on sale now at 54below.org/ARKAI.

Join them for a special Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month celebration featuring the awe-inspiring music of award-winning electroacoustic violin/cello duo ARKAI in their 54 Below debut! Experience popular classics like 'Sun and Moon' and 'Blackbird' like never before alongside electrifying ARKAI originals. They are joined by world-champion beatbox duo, SPIDERHORSE, for a genre-defying, one-night only musical experience unlike any other.

ARKAI is an award-winning electroacoustic duo that has inspired audiences around the world through their genre-defying string music. Graduates of The Juilliard School, their past engagements have included performances at The MET, Joe's Pub, City Winery, Rockwood Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Musikfest, Jazz Aspen, Chateau Marmont, Carnegie Hall, and TED. Recent highlights include opening for Oscar and Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste at NYC's Javits Center.

ARKAI plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) May 11 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees). Premiums are $60 ($67.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/ARKAI. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7ppm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at  54below.org.




