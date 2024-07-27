Caveat to Present CATBARET This Halloween

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Meow! Calling all cat lovers-join us for a purr-fect variety show this Halloween!

Catbaret, a cat-themed cabaret hosted by Gemma Smith, will take place on October 31st, featuring a night of comedy, music, and burlesque (or as we like to call it, purr-lesque). Audiences are invited to come in their most "cat-tastic" costumes for a chance to win the audience costume contest. There will also be a-meow-zing raffle prizes and FREE cat ears for all attendees!

In a special partnership with Rescue NYC, Catbaret will also highlight adoptable cats during an intermission slideshow. Rescue NYC works closely with Koneko Cat Cafe, located right across the street from the theater, where many of their adoptable kitties reside.

The evening will feature:

Pussy Leigh - Burlesque

Joy Chen - Comedy

Peach Fuzz - Vocals

Rogue - Magic

Neysa Lozano - Storytelling

Nirah - Burlesque

Gemma Smith, a spokesperson for a national animal welfare non-profit, makes live broadcast appearances-with kittens!-to spread the word about how others can make a difference in the lives of animals. She's also the host of the podcast "Tails and Tassels," where she chats with Catbaret performers about their craft and their cats. Follow us on Instagram at @catbaretshow for updates and more details.

Event Details:

Date: October 31st

Location: Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002)

Time: Doors at 6:30pm, Show at 7pm

Ticket Link

