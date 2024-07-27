News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Caveat to Present CATBARET This Halloween

The variety performance will take place on October 31st.

By: Jul. 27, 2024
Caveat to Present CATBARET This Halloween Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Meow! Calling all cat lovers-join us for a purr-fect variety show this Halloween!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Highlights from JEFF HARNAR SINGS SAMMY CAHN THE SECOND TIME AROUND
Megan Masako Haley, Zoe Glick, and More Join THE SONGS OF A.J. HOLMES & KALEY MCMAHON at 54 Below
See What's Coming Up At Birdland July 29th - August 11th
Review: 54 SINGS THE RINK Pays Tribute to a Kander & Ebb Gem at 54 Below

Catbaret, a cat-themed cabaret hosted by Gemma Smith, will take place on October 31st, featuring a night of comedy, music, and burlesque (or as we like to call it, purr-lesque). Audiences are invited to come in their most "cat-tastic" costumes for a chance to win the audience costume contest. There will also be a-meow-zing raffle prizes and FREE cat ears for all attendees!

In a special partnership with Rescue NYC, Catbaret will also highlight adoptable cats during an intermission slideshow. Rescue NYC works closely with Koneko Cat Cafe, located right across the street from the theater, where many of their adoptable kitties reside.

The evening will feature:

  • Pussy Leigh - Burlesque
  • Joy Chen - Comedy
  • Peach Fuzz - Vocals
  • Rogue - Magic
  • Neysa Lozano - Storytelling
  • Nirah - Burlesque

Gemma Smith, a spokesperson for a national animal welfare non-profit, makes live broadcast appearances-with kittens!-to spread the word about how others can make a difference in the lives of animals. She's also the host of the podcast "Tails and Tassels," where she chats with Catbaret performers about their craft and their cats. Follow us on Instagram at @catbaretshow for updates and more details.

Event Details:

  • Date: October 31st
  • Location: Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002)
  • Time: Doors at 6:30pm, Show at 7pm
  • Ticket Link



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos