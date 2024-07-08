Cast Set For Drunk Musicals' WASTED: THE UNTOLD STORY OF TWO DRUNK B*TCHES FROM OZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DRUNK MUSICALS has announced the cast of Wasted: The Untold Story of Two Drunk B*tches from Oz, which is a one night parody performance on July 15 at RedEye NY (355 W 41st Street New York, NY 10036). The show will star tiktok sensation Deanna Giulietti as Elphaba and Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique, Hercules) as Glinda. The show will also feature Julie James (Sirius XM Radio’s “On Broadway”) as Morrible, and Jake Levy (Anastasia) as the infamous winky prince. The show is hosted by Darius-Anthony Robinson (The Preacher's Wife) as Nessa and EJ Garlands as Wizard.

This fun, 90-minute interactive evening, for audiences 21 and over, takes musical highlights from your favorite musicals and sets them to a parody script, telling the story of each show (while poking fun at it) so even your favorite non-Broadway lover will understand the premise. The actors are challenged to perform while the audience has the ability to send them shots. The sobriety of these actors is completely in the audience’s hands. Drunk Musicals features parodies of Wicked, Beauty and the Beast, Chicago, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Little Shop of Horrors, and many more. Half scripted, half improv, you will never see the same show twice. Drunk Musicals was created by producer Kaylee MacKnight.

The cast also includes: Regina Famatigan, Emily Hardesty, Andrew Overton, and Zach Snyder

Musical Direction by Mark Oleszco.

Drunk Musicals started at New York’s West End Lounge over six years ago when Kaylee was working the Monday night open mics. At the time, she was binging “Drunk History” and one night she thought: “Why not combine the two? Why not sing musicals while the audience sends shots to challenge the actors? Most of these people who attended the open mic were doing it anyways!” She came up with the concept of it being like a “cast party” to parody musicals, get drunk, but also tell the story of it so that people who haven’t seen the show would understand the concept and eventually want to go see the actual production. The first show was Thoroughly Modern Millie and it played to a sold-out house. Drunk Musicals was born.

Kaylee MacKnight (creator/producer) is a New York City-based performer and producer. After obtaining a BA in Musical Theatre at The University of Alabama, she has worked professionally in the city for 10 years. When not producing or performing, she works in real estate at Corcoran where she enjoys finding people their next dream apartment. Some of her favorite credits include Next to Normal, Merrily We Roll Along, Ex-Gay: The Musical, and Elphaba in the Drunk Musicals production of Wasted: The Story of Some Drunk Bitches from Oz.

The Drunk Musicals team also includes Skie Ocasio (General Manager) and Ben Houghton (Finance Director).

Drunk Musicals will be performed Monday July 15th at 7:30pm at RedEye NY (355 West 41st Street New York, NY 10036). Tickets are $50 for premium seating and $40 for regular seating. For tickets, please visit www.redeyetickets.com/drunk-musicals/ .

