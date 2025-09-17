Caroline Bowman, Tatianna Córdoba, and More Join NextGen Spotlight Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



With voices full of promise and performances brimming with passion, the next generation of Broadway talent will take center stage at NextGen Spotlight, a one-night-only benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Presented by NextGen Advocates, the uplifting evening begins at 7 pm Eastern on Monday, September 29, 2025, live at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, NYC) and streaming online.

The lineup is set to include Caroline Bowman (SMASH), Phil Colgan (Hamilton), Tatianna Córdoba (Real Women Have Curves), Josh Dela Cruz (TV's Blues Clues & You!), David Merino (Cabaret), 2024 Jimmy Award winner Gretchen Shope (Suffs national tour) and Joshua Turchin (Off-Broadway's Trevor: The Musical).

Joining them as guiding lights are Tony Award nominee Charlotte d'Amboise and Tshidi Manye, who recently ended her 9,000-performance run as Rafiki in The Lion King - the longest in the show's history. These industry veterans will serve as mentors for this next generation of stars, sharing their wisdom and artistry to support, spotlight and inspire.

Audiences will also be treated to exclusive previews of two original works in development: Starting Up: The Musical by Troy Press and Garett Press, and the new rock opera Blood/Love by Carey Sharpe and Grammy Award nominee Dru DeCaro.

With Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical) as host and Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical) at the helm as director, the night promises songs, stories and inspiration from a new generation of artists alongside the mentors who continue to pave the way. Performers are subject to change.

In-person tickets start at $31 with livestream tickets also available. The evening is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.