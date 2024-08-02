Carl Foreman Jr Brings Comedic Solo Show WORKING CLASS HEROES To New York City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following an extended run in Los Angeles at the Upright Citizens Brigade and the Lyric Hyperion, "Working Class Heroes" is traveling to New York City for one night only at Caveat NYC.

Carl Foreman, Jr. weaves theatrically comedic characters with storytelling and standup in this hilarious ode to the working class heroes who shape our lives in ways both big and small. Imbuing each "hero" with a unique perspective, Foreman, Jr. upends our preconceived notions of mundane, essential jobs and the people who do them. From frustrated guidance counselors, to trolls at the post office and sea animals on public transit, Foreman takes audiences on a journey they'll never forget.

"Working Class Heroes" is written and performed by award-winning comedian Carl Foreman, Jr. (Search Party, Fairview, Frank & Lamar, Just For Laughs, Upright Citizens Brigade, Comedy Central) and directed by James III (Astronomy Club, Good Burger 2, Black Men Can't Jump [in Hollywood]).

"Working Class Heroes" will be performed on Friday, August 23rd at 7pm at Caveat NYC, 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002. Tickets are $15-$18, and are for sale online at https://www.caveat.nyc/events/working-class-heroes-8-23-2024 or in-person by visiting the box office at the theater.

About Carl Foreman Jr:

Carl Foreman, Jr. is a comedian, actor, and writer in Los Angeles. He's a 2023 JFL New Face of Comedy: Characters, CBS Showcase alum, and award-winning digital series co-creator (Frank & Lamar). He's performed in New York, Moscow, and on the main stages of the Upright Citizens Brigade, Dynasty Typewriter, Caveat, and The Lyric Hyperion, among many others. His award-winning series Frank & Lamar has been featured in The UrbanWorld Film Festival, The Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, Hollyweb, Holly Shorts and on IFC.

