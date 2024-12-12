Carissa Navarra Joins WOMEN OF THE WINGS Volume 7

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Carissa Navarra will join the cast of Women of The Wings Volume 7 at the Green Room 42. Carissa Navarra is a Long Island based singer, actress, dancer and choreographer. She is making her Green Room 42 debut. Recent credits include: Stephanie Mangano in Saturday Night Fever, Wendy Jo in Footloose, Miss Jennifer Honey in Matilda, and Helga in Cabaret. She has also had the privilege of performing at 54 Below in DUETS: a concert series, Volume 8, and in Women of the Wings, Volume 5. @cupcakecarissa



The Green Room 42 presents Women of The Wings Volume 7 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm. Produced and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Women of The Wings: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers" is the premiere concert series that not only celebrates the work of female musical theatre writers, but also showcases music from the musicals and song cycles that they are developing.

Andrea Yohe (The Outsiders) music directs. Current featured writers include Kat Siciliano - stay tuned for additional creative and cast announcements!



Follow @womenofthewings on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.



Women of The Wings Volume 7 plays at The Green Room 42 on February 1, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25 (including fees), with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

