COWFOLK: THE GAY RODEO MUSICAL to be Presented at 54 Below

Join in at 54 Below for a boisterous evening featuring songs from Queer Cowfolk, the gay rodeo musical on June 9, 2025!

Bear Kosik and Lani Madland have created a celebration of LGBTQ pride. Experience the world premiere live performance of the multiple-award-winning song "What I'm Saying," as well as "The First Drag Queen Rodeo Clown," "Purple Mini Rental," "Lonely After Forty," and more, including, of course, "The Rodeo Has Come to Town!" Featuring a young electrifying cast, this concert is presented by Bearly Designed Productions, with musical direction by Sue Maskaleris and production management by Jay Michaels Global Communications. This is a world premiere live performance.

THE PLOT: The weekend for the International Gay Rodeo Association event in suburban Denver arrives. As the evening and weekend unfold, Ron makes a move on Marty who is also eyed by Dolly. Rebecca and Tina become engaged and demonstrate what a healthy relationship looks like. Derik and Dane alternately complain to Gurney and Brace about never having found the right one while chasing Paul for NSA sex. Fred keeps trying to demonstrate he still loves Ron unsuccessfully until Ron discovers he's the one who needs to change his attitude about the relationship. Hi-yo Silver!!!

Emceed by Lisa Donnett and Erich W. Schleck.

Featuring: Allison Calabrese, Anthony Castellano, Lisa Donnett, Andrew J. Koehler, Laura MacLean, Andrew McNamara, Candice J. Templeton AND Erich W. Schleck (Jesus Christ Superstar national tour, Blippi on the West End)

