COMING OUT, THE MUSICAL! Comes to 54 Below in June

The performance is on Friday, June 27th at 9:30pm.
54 Below is celebrating Pride Month with Coming Out, the Musical! Join our all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an evening filled with heartwarming ballads and queer joy! Experience a musical journey of self-discovery with the chance to share your own coming out story; you might just hear it read aloud during the performance! After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead an unforgettable night you won’t want to miss!
Directed by Felisha Heng
Music Direction by Jason Belanger
Full casting coming soon!
Coming Out, the Musical plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Friday, June 27th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees.) Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.
