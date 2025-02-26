COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY'S VARSITY SHOW THROUGH THE AGES Comes To 54 Below This March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 BELOW will present Columbia University's Varsity Show Through the Ages on March 28, 2025 at 9:30pm. Celebrating 131 years of Columbia's longest performing arts tradition through the music of current and past productions.

Now in its 131st year, The Varsity Show is Columbia University's oldest performing arts tradition with an elite alumni base that includes Greta Gerwig, Tom Kitt, Jeanine Tesori, and many more!

Produced by The 131st Annual Varsity Show team, this one-night-only concert will be a unique take on the traditional West End Preview to celebrate the extensive history of Columbia's Varsity Show. Join us as the cast of V131 performs songs from The Varsity Show archives, including “A College on Broadway” from V26: Fly With Me (1920), Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II's first collaboration. And you may also get a first preview of songs from this year's Varsity Show…let us know if you think you can guess the plot!

The cast of The 131st Annual Varsity Show in Varsity Through the Ages plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 28, 2025 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $40.50 (includes $5.50 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT THE CAST

Featuring Sarafina Belafonte (CC ‘26), Luna Boissiere Armstrong (BC ‘26), Grace Colucci (BC ‘27), Lilly Gasterland-Gustafsson (BC ‘25), V131 Writer Morgan Johns (GS ‘26), Owen Kalmbach (CC ‘28), Drew Kelly (CC ‘26), Lucas Lugones (SEAS ‘25), Kiana Mottahedan (CC ‘26), Wren Pftetcher (BC ‘27), Anoushka Sharma (BC ‘27), Njoki Tiagha (CC ‘27), Luca Tuana i Guitart (CC ‘27), and V131 Writer Ella Wickham (CC ‘25).

With V131 Stage Manager Taya Barry (CC ‘27), V131 Director Kamila Boga (GS ‘26), V131 Technical Director Wylie Dodson (CC ‘26), V131 Producer Abigail Hart (CC ‘26), V131 Choreographer Sarah Kaplan (BC ‘27), V131 Producer Olivia Kuan-Romano (BC ‘26), V131 Music Director Ruby Liebmann (BC ‘25), V131 Composer Daniella Sapone (BC ‘25), and V131 Lyricist Anna Steel (CC ‘27),

Band: Dallin Attwooll (CC ‘26) on piano, Imme Koolenbrander (GS ‘25) on bass, Reid Metoyer (CC ‘26) on drums, and Jeff Stein (CC ‘26) on guitar.

Music Director: Ruby Liebmann (BC ‘25).

Producers: Abigail Hart (CC ‘26), Olivia Kuan-Romano (BC ‘26), and CC Shaw (BC ‘27).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing

opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

