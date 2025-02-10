COLLECTIVE TRANSFORMATION Fundraiser for Transgender Rights to Take Place at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present A Fundraiser for Transgender Rights, "Collective Transformation: New Works from the Musical Theatre Writing Collective," on Saturday, February 22 at 9:30 pm.

The next generation of musical theatre writers comes together with performers and musicians across the industry to create a night of new music centered on the theme of "transformation." Showcasing transgender and gender-expansive artists from both on and off the stage, the evening's performance will raise money for the Transgender Law Center to help combat the political actions being taken across the US. All the writers hail from the Musical Theatre Writing Collective, whose founder Michael Radi will emcee the event. The concert will cover a wide variety of musical theatre genres and styles, forming a night of fun, heart, uplift, and hope, all while raising money for an essential cause.

The cast and creative team includes: Aaron Michael Krueger, Amanda Gulla, Amy Andrews, Anna Waiter, Ashlynn Hazel Pilger, Chris Beller, Glenn Prangnell, Gwynne Wood, Jalen Bunch, James Rushin, Julie Richardson, Kat Brannan-Williams, Katryna Marttala, Keith Andrews, Lachlan Foster, Lennon Hu, Mare Rozzelle, Margo Hera, Maria Cento, Megan Rayl, Michael Radi, Preston Max Allen, Rebecca Angel, Rebecca Farley, Samy Figaredo, Sharon Ahn, Steve Drieman, Sushma Saha, Sydney Schizzano, and Turner Riley.

"Collective Transformation: New Works from the Musical Theatre Writing Collective" plays at the Green Room 42 on Saturday, February 22 at 9:30 pm. In-person and livestream tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

MORE ABOUT THE MUSICAL THEATRE WRITING COLLECTIVE

The Musical Theatre Writing Collective is an accessible, international, and supportive community built by writers and creators, for writers and creators. The MTWC is built upon the idea that anyone who writes or wants to write for the musical theatre - or who creatively collaborates with those writers - should have access to a welcoming, affirmative, guided, and supportive community and learning environment in which to continuously learn, grow, create, produce and connect as artists and individuals.

