COCKTAIL HOUR AT THE GEM LIVE Streams Tomorrow Night

COCKTAIL HOUR AT THE GEM LIVE will be performed on June 30 at Garden Grove's historic GEM THEATRE presented by the award-winning One More Productions - one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies.

Come enjoy the hit YouTube show "Cocktail Hour at The GEM," with your hosts, Nicole Cassesso and Damien Lorton, LIVE in person!

This one night only event is your favorite YouTube show come to life before your eyes. It features the One More Productions co-founders, the fantastic Richard Abraham on piano, and a slew of GEM Theatre superstar special guests. You will get a behind-the-scenes look at how the show gets made every week, including everything that is usually left in the cutting room floor. There will be laughs, stories, songs and of course, COCKTAILS! So book your tickets today because there are only 75 seats available and they are sure to sell out fast!

General admission tickets are $20 each.

*** Due to COVID19 regulations, seating selection will not be allowed for this performance. Tickets available at www.onemoreproductions.com. If you have questions or special seating requests, please email our box office at boxoffice@onemoreproductions.com or leave a message at (714) 741-9550 X221.

ONE MORE PRODUCTIONS is one of Southern California's leading musical theater companies. In residence since 2008 at the 158-seat THE GEM THEATRE in Garden Grove, One More Productions (OMP) has been lauded for its quality productions of Broadway musicals.

In 2017, One More Productions received several awards and recognitions. Co-founder Nicole Cassesso was named L.A. Times Woman of the Year. Orange County Tribune announced One More Productions as winner of five categories in a Musical or Comedy including Best Actress (Nicole Cassesso, Cabaret); Best Supporting Actor (Danny Diaz, Cabaret); Best Ensemble (Cabaret); Best Musical or Comedy (Cabaret); and Best Director (Damien Lorton, Cabaret). OMP's Larry Watts received Broadway World's Best Costume Design for his work on Sweeney Todd. The production also received six nominations for Broadway World Regional Awards (Los Angeles) including Best Local Musical, Best Leading Actresses (Dee Shandera and Nicole Cassesso), Best Musical Direction, Best Choreography and Best Lighting Design.

One More Productions was voted one of the top five theaters in all of Southern California by the Los Angeles Times. They were awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award by The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International and The Saint James Family Honors Award by the Board of Directors of the Orange County Imperial Court. They received a Resolution from the City of Garden Grove, and an official recognition from the County of Orange.

THE GEM THEATRE, recently underwent a major reconstruction, adding a state-of-the-art sound system, newly refurbished theater seats, and a reconfigured stage. The theater also boasts a new $80,000 lighting system, three separate lobbies, and two separate concession areas and is ADA accessible. THE GEM is just moments away from the Garden Grove Freeway (22) and offers plenty of free parking.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550, ext. 221, or visit the website at www.onemoreproductions.com.

