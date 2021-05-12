CLUB CUMMING ON THE COAST Will Provide Maine Residents and Visitors a Summer of Entertainment

Alan Cumming is a world-renowned actor, author, recording and concert performer, perfumer, and impresario. And now he's a chain.

It was recently announced that Mr. Cumming will be taking his act on the road... well, actually, he's taking the whole club! Club Cumming, the Tony Award recipient's cool, edgy downtown East nightclub is being recreated in Maine for the 2021 summer season at the Kennebunkport Inn. The out-of-town version of the popular nightspot will be called Club Cumming On The Coast and will stay in residency in the seaside town for fifteen weeks. Philanthropist Cumming is also working with The Actors Fund in their pandemic fundraising efforts, and the LGBTQ+ community leader is also helming CAMP CUMMING, a Pride retreat. All of this work and effort on Mr. Cumming's part is only further proof of something the show business community has, long, known - that good guys, like stars, are born.

Beginning Memorial Day and concluding Labor Day, the CLUB CUMMING ON THE COAST residency will bring a rotating cast of Manhattan's starry and unique talents to Kennebunkport, providing the community of natives and summertime visitors with dinner shows, club acts, dance parties, and a wide-range of entertainment, all performed out-of-doors to continue to provide safe conditions, not to mention beautiful Maine scenery, to the guests. The partnership is being described as "an effort to save our stages by creating new ones."

For all information and pertinent links, please see the original press release for Club Cumming On The Coast below, as well as some photos from the resort.

Happy vacationing!

Kennebunkport Resort Collection Announces Summer Partnership

with Award-Winning Actor, Alan Cumming



Alan Cumming is bringing his renowned NYC nightlife venture, Club Cumming, to Kennebunkport, ME, for a 15-week summer residency called Club Cumming on the Coast



Kennebunkport, ME - Award-winning actor, singer, producer, author and philanthropist, Alan Cumming is partnering with the Kennebunkport Resort Collection to bring his iconic, namesake New York City nightlife venture, Club Cumming, to Kennebunkport, Maine for a 15-week summer residency. Club Cumming on the Coast will make its debut at the historic Kennebunkport Inn, in the heart of downtown Kennebunkport's Dock Square, from Memorial Day through Labor Day Weekend. The boutique hotel's outdoor Sun Deck will be reimagined as a coastal New England version of the intimate and eclectic cabaret bar and lounge, serving up live entertainment, cocktails, and dinner for guests and locals, alike.



This seasonal outpost will feature a rotating roster of talent, personally curated by Cumming and his team, who will perform Friday and Saturday evenings on a replica of the East Village venue's "postage stamp-sized" stage. Entertainment will range from theater-world stars to piano-bar show tunes, drag performances to jazz acts, and more. In addition to bringing world-class entertainers to Maine's storied summer colony, Club Cumming on the Coast has partnered with The Actors Fund, to support the national human service organization's ongoing effort to support arts professionals who have been especially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $20 million in emergency financial assistance to thousands of individuals across all 50 states and Puerto Rico.



"Club Cumming is a place for all ages, all colors, all genders, all sexualities-everyone is welcome," says Alan Cumming. "Wherever Club Cumming is, we want it to be a place where people feel safe and comfortable, where they'll see things they might not expect to see, have their horizons broadened, and make new friends. All the performers are very skilled and polished, but if you go through the Club Cumming filter, you're not run-of-the-mill-you've got spunk and feistiness. I think it's great if Club Cumming brought a little spice and mischief to Kennebunkport," Cumming playfully adds.



In an effort to recreate Club Cumming's electric energy and sky-is-the-limit programming, Cumming has enlisted the support of EJ Garlands, a longtime Club Cumming team member who regularly performs and produces shows at the New York City venue. Garlands has relocated to Kennebunkport where he will serve as managing producer and host of Club Cumming on the Coast. Garlands will perform alongside already confirmed stars like John Riddle (currently Raoul in Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera"), Natalie Joy Johnson ("Kinky Boots"), and the Richard Cortez Band, a weekly jazz act at Club Cumming, among others. Cumming himself is expected to make an appearance later this summer.



"Though the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted every individual and industry, it has been especially devastating to the arts and the people whose livelihood is dependent on the ability to share their gift in venues across the country," says Justin Grimes, Managing Director of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection. "We are grateful for this one-of-a-kind opportunity to work with Alan and bring his unique and inclusive approach to hospitality to Maine. This partnership is a joint effort to save our stages by creating new ones."



During the month of June, Club Cumming on the Coast will honor Pride Month with a series of special programs, hotel packages and experiences celebrating LGBTQPIA+ visibility. Highlights include an exclusive partnership with the stylish, New England-based footwear leader Sperry to showcase the brand's latest Pride collection featuring design elements inspired by the LGBTQ+ flags. The 2021 Pride collection was created in partnership with PFLAG. Additional programming will include:



Club Cumming on the Coast Presents: Alexis Michelle (June 4th - 6th)

Alexis Michelle, star of "RuPaul's Drag Race" and TLC's "Dragnificent!," will perform her signature blend of Broadway standards and pop hits on Friday, June 4th and Saturday, June 5th.





CAMP Cumming - a coastally distanced, Pride-inspired weekend retreat (June 4th - 6th)

CAMP Cumming will be a property-wide takeover of Lodge on the Cove, one of the nine boutique hotels in the Kennebunkport Resort Collection. This two-night sleepaway-camp inspired experience will include accommodations, $50.00 drink credit, pool party presented by Truly Spiked Seltzer, campfire & complimentary s'mores, Saturday night dance party with DJ Hayley, lawn games, arts & crafts, pride-themed swag bag and preferred seating at Club Cumming on the Coast Presents: Alexis Michelle (choice of Friday or Saturday performance.)



Reservations for Club Cumming on the Coast shows will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis and can be made by visiting www.KennebunkportInn.com. A food and beverage minimum will be required for all reservations while select shows throughout the summer will be scheduled as ticketed events. Club Cumming on the Coast is proudly presented by Truly Hard Seltzer, the most innovative brand in the beverage category. Additional sponsors include; PERRIER®, Sperry, Jordan Winery, lost rangeTM small batch CBD products, Milagro Tequila, Cointreau and Red Bull®. A schedule of performances will be regularly updated on the Kennebunkport Inn website as well as across various social media platforms, including @ClubCumming, @KennebunkportInn and @KennebunkportMaine. For more information on Club Cumming on the Coast, including sponsorship information, please visit www.KennebunkportInn.com or contact ClubCummingontheCoast@KRCMaine.com.



About Kennebunkport Resort Collection:

The Kennebunkport Resort Collection comprises ten inns, resorts, hotels, vacation rentals and six award-winning restaurants in the picturesque coastal town of Kennebunkport, Maine. With a variety of offerings, including the historic Kennebunkport Inn, luxurious Hidden Pond, beachfront Tides Beach Club and lively Yachtsman Hotel and Marina Club, there truly is something for every type of traveler within the collection. Each property and restaurant is unique in design, style and architecture, yet shares a common and intuitive understanding of exceptional guest service, unmatched attention to detail and sophisticated style. For more information, visit www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com.



About The Actors Fund:

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in the film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Since March 18, 2020, The Actors Fund has provided more than $20 million in emergency financial assistance to over 16,000 people who work in performing arts and entertainment. With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. This emergency financial assistance is helping our most vulnerable and those in financial crisis to cover basic living expenses, such as food, essential medications, utilities and more. For more information, visit www.actorsfund.org.