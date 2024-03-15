CHristine Lavin and Julie Gold Come to Birdland Theater in APRIL FOOLS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BIRDLAND THEATER will present beloved singer/songwriters Christine Lavin and Julie Gold in the show “April Fools” on Tuesday, April 2 at 5:30 PM. Gold and Lavin will welcome special guests David Buskin & Robin Batteau and John Forster, as they get together (as they do every April) to share some of their funniest musical offerings, and prove it’s never too late to make April Fools of themselves. Multi-instrumentalists Buskin & Batteau have been winning hearts and minds with their soulful acoustic ballads and fun-filled performances for decades. About clever songwriter John Forster, Tom Lehrer says, “You don’t need me anymore. Now you’ve got John Forster to kick around.” There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Christine Lavin performs concerts all over the US, Canada, and points beyond, including Australia, Germany, and Israel. Her songs have been performed by artists as diverse as Broadway stars Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Karen Ziemba, and Klea Blackhurst, cabaret divas Andrea Marcovicci. Barbara Brussell, and Colleen McHugh, the a cappella Dartmouth Decibelles, and The Accidentals. In June 2021 Christine’s song “The Best Summer” made it to #12 on the International Folk DJ Music Chart. Her book Cold Pizza for Breakfast, with the foreword by Jeff Daniels, won the ASCAP Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing about music. Christine has also won five ASCAP Composer Awards, The Kate Wolf Memorial Award, and her album Good Thing He Can’t Read My Mind won “Album of the Year” from the National Association of Independent Record Distributors. For four years she hosted “Slipped Disks” on XM Satellite radio, playing CDs slipped to her backstage by compatriots, and was guest host for City Folk Sunday Supper on WFUV-FM at Fordham University. She also writes freelance for various publications, including The Washington Post, Huffington Post, and Performing Songwriter.

Julie Gold is a New York songwriter best known for Bette Midler’s version of her song “From A Distance,” which won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 1991. It has since received close to 5 million airplays, recited into the Congressional Record by Senator Barbara Boxer, recorded internationally, translated into many languages, and quoted in books, calendars and greeting cards. Nanci Griffith, the first to record “From a Distance,” also covered Gold’s songs “Heaven,” “Southbound Train,” “Good Night New York,” “Mountain of Sorrow,” and “Love is Love is Love.” Other artists who have recorded Julie Gold songs include Patti LaBelle, Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Andrea Marcovicci, Sinead O’Connor, and Kathie Lee Gifford. Her song “Thanks to You” was featured in the motion picture Andre, and her song “Dream Loud” was featured in the motion picture Unfaithful, starring Richard Gere. Gold served on the NARAS Board of Governors and was a guest artist for Lincoln Center’s “Meet the Artist” series. Gold has five albums documenting her work over the years: Dream Loud, Try Love, The Girl I Found, Love is Love is Love, and Sixty. She is proud to have written songs for the Oxford University Press for a series that teaches English to elementary school children all over the world. As the daughter of an immigrant, Gold sees this as her most meaningful endeavor to date. She performs and gives motivational speeches around the country.

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Christine Lavin and Julie Gold in “April Fools” on Tuesday, April 2 at 5:30 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.