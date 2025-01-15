Bryan Perri Will Debut Few Words At Zankel Hall At Carnegie Hall In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bryan Perri, the award-winning music supervisor, orchestrator, arranger, music director, and conductor will debut Few Words: A Performance on April 10, 2025 at 7:30pm at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, in a concert presented by Denise and Michael Kellen Foundation and A.C.T. (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut.

Perri has built a substantial career working on some of the biggest, most widely recognized Broadway musicals of the last 20 years, including Almost Famous, Jagged Little Pill, and Wicked. Last year he released his debut album as a composer, “Few Words”, a genre-defying work that blends ambient, classical, and electronic elements, offering a journey of introspection and joy. In Few Words: A Performance, Perri will conduct the first live performance of this music, featuring 20 of New York City's finest musicians and vocalists. The concert will also premiere Perri's newest composition, Unorthodox Fairytale. Special guest vocalists to be announced.

About Perri's music, Emily Saliers of The Indigo Girls said, “Few Words is an astounding work of music. It is one thing to step back and intellectually admire the sheer genius of the composition and extraordinary performances, and it is an entirely different experience to delve into the music where I found myself immersed in a world of passion, pathos, humor, conversation and whimsy. Few Words is Bryan's mind and music, but it also becomes our own as we listen and are swept away into the ordered chaos of our own understanding.”

Perri himself shared, “This album, and now this concert, have been 45 years in the making. To have the emotional space to create again is a gift, and I am filled with awe and gratitude that I get to share it with you at such a prestigious venue.”

Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe says, "Bryan Perri has broken ground with Few Words, a soulful, personal, singular solo work. Bryan knows how to cast a musical spell like few others. He can fill a theatre with intoxicating feeling and emotion… but here is Perri's most personal gift. This is the album we have been waiting for, a collection of Perri's own solo compositions. It's a sonic landscape and a journey of the heart you won't soon forget."

Tickets are on sale now starting at $65. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit carnegiehall.org, call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or visit the Carnegie Hall Box Office at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

ABOUT Bryan Perri

Bryan Perri is an awar-winning musician. Perhaps most known as a Music Supervisor, Orchestrator, Arranger, Music Director, and Conductor, he is also an American Composer. His debut album, “Few Words” is available on all streaming platforms.

On Broadway, Bryan served as the Music Supervisor and Conductor of Almost Famous. The world premiere at San Diego's Old Globe earned him the prestigious Craig Noel Award for Best Music Direction. He also served as Music Director and Conductor of Jagged Little Pill, a production that earned nine Tony nominations. His extensive Broadway credits extend to the hit musical Wicked, where he spent nearly a decade music directing, and the original company of Chaplin, for which he not only served as Music Director, but Dance and Vocal Arranger. He also served as Music Director for the Broadway National Tour of Next to Normal, starring Tony Award winner Alice Ripley. Off-Broadway credits include Superhero, Dogfight, and Vanities all at Second Stage Theater. He was Music Supervisor for Disney's Freaky Friday premiering at the Signature Theater in D.C., Limelight at La Jolla Playhouse, and Music Supervisor and Co-Orchestrator for the World Premiere of the critically acclaimed new musical, The Lonely Few at The Geffen Playhouse and off Broadway at MCC (NY Times critic's pick)

Bryan music directed Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis's new musical Shimmer, and also served as Music Supervisor and Co-Orchestrator of Empire Records which premiered at The McCarter Theatre. Bryan is the Music Director and Arranger for notable artists like Aaron Tveit and Lauren Patten. He's performed with them in venues across the country, including the American Songbook series at Lincoln Center, House of Blues, Irving Plaza and Webster Hall. Bryan was also nominated for a Grammy Award for the world premiere cast recording of Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots (an A.C.T. of CT production). Furthermore, Bryan has collaborated with his husband, Daniel C. Levine, the Artistic Director of A.C.T., on several successful productions, including the creation of Born to Dance (in association with Stephen Schwartz), currently running on the Princess Cruise Line fleet. Bryan is proud to be a Founding Member of A.C.T. of CT and is honored to serve as Resident Music Supervisor. He is the creator of A.C.T.'s Broadway Unplugged series, which has become an audience favorite, and serves as Advisor on a musician grant for the Posthumous Prodigy Productions Fellowship Award. Bryan holds a Bachelor of Music from NYU in Vocal Performance, as well as a Master's Degree in Music from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music in Orchestral Conducting. His passion for music extends beyond the stage, as he enjoys teaching music in various forms to individuals of all ages, particularly through A.C.T. of CT's Conservatory Program. Above all, Bryan firmly believes that Theater Matters and the arts are essential!

Comments