BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – April 1 to April 7, 2024

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Tonight, Monday April 1st

7 pm – Linda Purl & DIVA JAZZ ORCHESTRA: BIG BAND ROMANCE at Birdland Jazz Club

Tickets available here.

For: Jazz lovers and anyone in need of a good time.

Stephen Mosher called singer Linda Purl “a breath of fresh air.” Purl teased details of this show, which includes plenty of big band fun and a tribute to those female big band singers: Ella, Rosemary Clooney, Dinah Washington, and more. The show will feature Music Director, Tedd Firth and special guest Nicolas King.

Price: There is bar seating available for $35.46, including fees, and a $20 food and beverage minimum.

7 pm - 39th Annual Bistro Awards Gala at Gotham Comedy Club

Tickets available here.

For: Cabaret fans who want to support the scene and celebrate NYC’s top-notch talent

The annual Bistro Awards are a vital part of the cabaret community. Celebrate the 14 artists receiving awards this year, including Robert Klein, Julie Gold, Amber Gray, Tony Yazbeck and more. Your ticket will support their “efforts to recognize, encourage, nurture, and educate cabaret, jazz, and comedy artists.” It also includes an invite to the Bistro Awards after party.

Price: Tickets are $75 to $275, not including a two-drink minimum in the show room. Ticket buyers in all categories are invited to the Bistro After Party as guests of the Bistro Awards.

7 pm – COMEDY TONIGHT! A ROAST OF Lee Roy Reams at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone who wants to see an all-star cabaret show honoring Lee Roy Reams with some comedic ribbing.

Guaranteed to “keep you laughing all night long,” you couldn’t ask for a more fun show for anyone who wants to see some cabaret inside-baseball and a very intimate show honoring legendary Lee Roy Reams, known for portraying the first out gay character in a Broadway musical (in Strouse and Adams’ Applause, opposite Lauren Bacall). The show features Drama Desk Award winner Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Mary Callanan (Bandstand), Tony Award® nominee Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady), Tony Award® nominee Penny Fuller (Applause), Tony Award® nominee Anita Gillette (Cabaret), Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera), Karen Mason (Wonderland), Tony Award® nominee Pamela Myers (Company), and Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch.

Price: Tickets start at $73 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tuesday April 2nd

5:30 pm – APRIL FOOLS with Christine Lavin, Julie Gold, and special guests, at Birdland Jazz Club

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone who wants to laugh along with top musical comedy songwriters.

Beloved singer-songwriters Christine Lavin and Julie Gold are back to celebrate April Fool’s Day with some of their funniest songs, featuring guests David Buskin, Robin Batteau and John Forster. Read a Q&A with Christine Lavin about the show here.

Price: There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum.

Tuesday April 2nd through 6th

8:45 pm – Dianna Agron at Café Carlyle

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of the singer, known for Glee and other projects, who want to see her in an intimate cabaret setting

Singer Dianna Agron returns to Café Carlyle for a residency running each night from April 2 to 6. She brings her unique blend of talent and charisma to captivate audiences.

Price: Tickets start at $110 for bar seating. For all performances, there is an additional $95 two-course menu requirement per person. Beverages, tax and gratuity are additional. For Bar Seating, there is a food and beverage minimum of $50 per person.



Thursday April 4th through 6th

7 pm – Storm Large at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of powerful belting and indomitable female singers

Storm Large has appeared everywhere from Carnegie Hall to America’s Got Talent. The powerful singer returns to 54 Below “singing a playlist of songs by pop luminaries, rock goddesses, Storm’s fiery originals, and much more.” Read Sharon Ellman’s glowing review of Large’s January show at 54 Below here.

Price: Tickets start at $56.50 (including fees) with a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Saturday April 6th

5 pm – Avery Nusbaum: IT’S A GIRL at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone looking for a fun night out

Avery Nusbaum is celebrating her ongoing transition and she's inviting audiences to her gender reveal party! Join Avery for a magical romp through topics of gender theory, romance, and owning one's authenticity. Nusbaum was a finalist in Mama's Next Big Act last summer. The show is music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, directed by Lena Moy-Borgen, and features special guests Sydney Parra and Esther Fallick.

Price: $20 cover + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks)

7 pm and 9:30 pm – LIZZY AND THE TRIGGERMEN at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of swing music, eclectic sounds and “old school glamour”

Lizzy and the Triggermen is visiting NYC for one night only this Saturday. Don’t miss your chance to see this band, whose lead singer describes its sound as “Duke Ellington meets Amy Winehouse.” Read my conversation with Lizzy Shapiro here to learn more about the show.

Price: Tickets start at $35 plus a $7.50 fee. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.