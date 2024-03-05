Dianna Agron to Return to Café Carlyle in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Café Carlyle will present the return of Dianna Agron for a residency April 2-6, 2024.



Dianna Agron has left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry with her critically acclaimed work, spanning television, film, and stage. Her television credits include the Golden Globe, SAG, and AMA-winning series "Glee," and most recently, the Netflix series "El Elegido" based on Mark Millar's comic "American Jesus." Agron's filmography boasts an impressive array of titles, including "Clock," "Acidman," "The Laureate," "Shiva Baby" (Independent Spirit Award winner), "Novitiate" (Sundance Award winner), "The Family," "Bare," "Zipper," "I Am Number Four," "Tumbledown," "Headlock," "Hollow In the Land," "The Crash," "Burlesque," and "The Romantics."



Not only an accomplished actor, Dianna Agron has also ventured behind the camera, directing a segment of the anthology feature film "Berlin, I Love You," in which she also starred. On the stage, she led the West End theatrical production of "McQueen," showcasing her versatility and mastery of the performing arts.



One of Dianna's favorite venues in the heart of New York City is Café Carlyle, where she regularly graces the stage to share her musical talents. As a New Yorker, she finds performing at the Café Carlyle to be a particularly special and intimate experience.



Tickets are available online via Tock—General Seating $140 per person / Premium Seating $190/ Bar Seating $110.



Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel.