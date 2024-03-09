Avery Nusbaum Throws Gender Reveal Party: IT'S A GIRL! THE CABARET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mama's Next Big Act finalist and NYC native Avery Nusbaum is celebrating her ongoing transition and she's inviting audiences to her gender reveal party! "It's a Girl!" chronicles Avery's journey with gender through songs like "Nothing Short of Wonderful" from Dogfight the Musical, a medley of guy songs she used to sing pre-transition, and pop music such as Elton John's Rocket Man. Join Avery for a magical romp through topics of gender theory, romance, and owning one's authenticity. See the performer adorned in sparkles that her family calls "wacky" and "wonderfully talented".

Music Director: Yasuhiko Fukuoka

Director: Lena Moy-Borgen

$20 cover + $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks)

Don't Tell Mama

Mar 21 at 7PM

Mar 23 and April 6 at 5PM

Mar 21: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8132-avery-nusbaum-it-s-a-girl-3-21-24

Mar 23: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8133-avery-nusbaum-it-s-a-girl-3-23-24

April 6: https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/8134-avery-nusbaum-it-s-a-girl-4-6-24

Photo and Card Design: Frank Dain and Helane Blumfield

Avery Nusbaum is a New York City-based performer, writer, and comedian. She has appeared on stage at Catalyst Theatre Company, the PIT, and Don't Tell Mama. She was a finalist in the 2023 Mama's Next Big Act cabaret competition at Don't Tell Mama's, and now stars in a girl group, called G.A.L., with two of her fellow contestants Gloria Bangiola and LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, who can both be seen in their own respective cabaret shows at Don't Tell Mamas. Avery invites you to read up on queer history and educate yourselves on the vast and beautiful trans community that has existed for centuries. With love!