Broadway World Cabaret Award Winner For Best Vocalist, Debbie Wileman, Makes First Live Appearance Since Lockdown

As, in March of 2020, the pandemic started to take hold of the world and (specifically) the show business industry, Debbie Wileman was a UK wife and mother entertaining herself, her friends, her daughter, and any strangers who might pick up her social media along the way with a clever series titled A SONG A DAY. Almost instantly, Debbie was an internet sensation, garnering followers through the sharing of her daily DIY music videos by a growing legion of fans who had become obsessed with her talent, her quirky personality, and her out-of-this-world tributes to famous artists. Some of those tributes came by way of impressions, others in the form of heartfelt covers of famous recordings and stories about how those recordings and recording artists meant so much to her.

Before too long, Debbie was friends with New York City Maestro and cabaret essential Billy Stritch, who began recording tracks for her to use in her series. A visit to Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party elevated her visibility. Then she was nominated for Best Vocalist in the Broadway World Cabaret Awards in a year that included virtual content featuring international nominees. As fate would have it, Debbie won the audience award by a landslide.

As the CDC and WHO got control of the global health crisis, as vaccinations rolled out, and as the world went back to some semblance of whatever could be called 'normal', Debbie had to change the title of her series from A SONG A DAY to A SONG TODAY, limiting the number of appearances she would make every week. Still, the internet singing sensation continued to create content for her growing global fan club.

Now, though, Debbie Wileman will be back on the live entertainment stage at CRAZY COQS, London's most popular cabaret night spot. Wileman's new club act, MASSIVE VOICE, will play to a live audience on November 26th at 9:15 UK time; completely true to form, to her mission statement, and to Debbie's success story, the performance will be simulcast in a live stream event that will make it possible for her international fanbase to see what Debbie is like when not performing from the bathroom, the laundry room, the garden, or the back seat of the car.

When asked by this writer (a devoted and supportive fan) for the details on the program, so as to notify the internet viewing public, Ms. Wileman provided the information below.

I know where I'm going to be on November 26th. Do you?

Leaving a glittering trail of godawful jobs behind her Debbie Wileman had thrown herself into full-time stay-at-home-Mum-hood with abandon.

Then along came the Pandemic and her decision to film herself singing "A Song A Day" and put them on Facebook. Over 1,000,000 views later and she is something of an internet sensation.

Her impressions of Judy Garland have been called "uncanny" and "astonishing" her impression of Dame Shirley Bassey has been called "loud" ... but also "hilarious"!

She has gone on to win the award for "Broadway World Vocalist of The Year 2020", she has duetted with Billy Stritch on a new composition written by him and Grammy award winning songwriter Sandy Knox, she has sung with John Meyer playing piano for her (Judy Garland's ex-boyfriend and renowned author of "Heartbreaker" not that sleazy bloke who says "Your body's like a funfair" or something!)

This is her first live show since becoming an online star - so come along and see her sing as Judy, Shirley, Anthony Newley (!) and others and oh, herself too.

LIVE and in the flesh. She'll probably rabbit a bit and have a laugh too because that's what she does!

