Broadway Legend Liz Callaway Comes To Baxter's For Special One Night Event

On Wednesday, February 19th Broadway's Liz Callaway will take the stage at Baxter's in an enchanting cabaret of music, stories, and iconic vocals.

Known for her soaring voice as Anastasia (1997), Princess Odette in The Swan Princess, as well as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar, and featured in Disney's Beauty and the Beast this TonyTM and GrammyTM Award nominee and EmmyTM Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist has also shined on Broadway in Maltby & Shire's Baby, created Ellen in the original Broadway cast of Miss Saigon, and was in the original Broadway cast of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.

This intimate cabaret-style performance will blend musical theater classics and beloved hits from stage and screen, offering a rare, up-close experience with one of Broadway's brightest talents.

The proceeds of this event go to Baxter's 1892's S.T.A.R.S. Initiative - Supporting Talented Artists and Regional Stages.

Started by Von Lewis and Tyler Griffin of Baxter's 1892, S.T.A.R.S., was created to provide much-needed financial assistance to local performing artists in Eastern North Carolina. Your donations go directly to supporting musicians, singers, dancers, and comedians, empowering them to continue creating and performing in our community. Together, we can help foster a vibrant arts scene and ensure these talented individuals have the resources they need to succeed.

