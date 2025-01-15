News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Legend Liz Callaway Comes To Baxter's For Special One Night Event

The proceeds of this event go to Baxter's 1892's S.T.A.R.S. Initiative - Supporting Talented Artists and Regional Stages.

By: Jan. 15, 2025
Broadway Legend Liz Callaway Comes To Baxter's For Special One Night Event Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Wednesday, February 19th Broadway's Liz Callaway will take the stage at Baxter's in an enchanting cabaret of music, stories, and iconic vocals.

LATEST NEWS

VILLAINTINE'S AT THE GREEN ROOM 42 to Take Place in February
Erika Henningsen, Nichelle Lewis, Donna Vivino, and More Set For REACH FOR THE STARS Benefit Concert
Heather Christie's LOVENOTES! to Debut at Symphony Space
Martha Wash to Perform at Joe's Pub On Valentines Day

Known for her soaring voice as Anastasia (1997), Princess Odette in The Swan Princess, as well as Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin 2: The Return of Jafar, and featured in Disney's Beauty and the Beast this TonyTM and GrammyTM Award nominee and EmmyTM Award-winning actress, singer, and recording artist has also shined on Broadway in Maltby & Shire's Baby, created Ellen in the original Broadway cast of Miss Saigon, and was in the original Broadway cast of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along.

This intimate cabaret-style performance will blend musical theater classics and beloved hits from stage and screen, offering a rare, up-close experience with one of Broadway's brightest talents.

The proceeds of this event go to Baxter's 1892's S.T.A.R.S. Initiative - Supporting Talented Artists and Regional Stages.

Started by Von Lewis and Tyler Griffin of Baxter's 1892, S.T.A.R.S., was created to provide much-needed financial assistance to local performing artists in Eastern North Carolina. Your donations go directly to supporting musicians, singers, dancers, and comedians, empowering them to continue creating and performing in our community. Together, we can help foster a vibrant arts scene and ensure these talented individuals have the resources they need to succeed.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos