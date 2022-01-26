Broadway Gets A REWIND This Year With New York City's Newest Cabaret Series At The Green Room 42

Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, The Green Room 42 welcomes its newest cabaret series "The Broadway Rewind" to New York City! This new and exciting series celebrates significant milestones of iconic Broadway musicals dating all the way back to the golden age of Broadway through today!

Whitney Houston's "Queen of The Night" will kick off Volume I of The Broadway Rewind, paying homage to the motion picture film The Bodyguard as it celebrates its thrilling twentieth anniversary. Queen of the Night will feature songs such as "I'm Every Woman", "I Have Nothing", "I Will Always Love You", "Where Do Broken Hearts Go", "Queen of the Night" and many more! Whitney Houston's "Queen of the Night" will play The Green Room 42 for a limited engagement on Saturday, February 19th at 7:00pm.

This March, the tent is open for The Broadway Rewind's "Under The Bigtop!" This rewind will feature music from Broadway musicals such as Leap of Faith which celebrates its ten-year anniversary. The night will also include music from Side Show, celebrating its twenty-fifth year as well as Pippin, which celebrates its golden anniversary of fifty years! The Broadway Rewind's "Under the Bigtop!" will play March 12th at 9:30pm.

Who lives, who dies, and who tells your story? The Broadway Rewind's "History Has Its Eyes On You" celebrates music from Broadway favorites including 1776, Assassins, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, Bonnie and Clyde and Titanic, which will be celebrating its silver anniversary of twenty-five years! The Broadway Rewind: "History Has Its Eyes On You" will rock the boat on Friday, April 8th at 9:30pm.

This May, the beat is on in The Broadway Rewind's "You Can't Stop The Beat". The night will celebrate music from Broadway's most upbeat musicals, featuring Bring It On, Movin' Out, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray which celebrates its platinum anniversary of twenty years and Grease, which celebrates its golden anniversary of fifty years! The Broadway Rewind "You Can't Stop the Beat" will play Friday, May 20th at 9:30pm.

From stage to screen and screen to stage, The Broadway Rewind's "Lights... Camera... BROADWAY" celebrates those movie musicals that we treasure near and dear to our hearts. The night will celebrate music from 9 to 5, Amélie, Beetlejuice, The Color Purple, Kinky Boots, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge, Newsies, Once, Pretty Woman, Rocky, School of Rock, Waitress and more! The Broadway Rewind's "Lights...Camera... BROADWAY" will play Friday, August 19th at 9:30pm.

Dim the lights and ignite the ghost light as The Broadway Rewind's "The Darkside Of Broadway" haunts The Green Room 42 on Friday, October 28th at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The night will celebrate Broadway's darkest shows such as Carrie, celebrating its ten-year anniversary since its off-Broadway revival, Dracula celebrating its platinum anniversary of twenty years, Sweeney Todd, celebrating its fifteenth year of the motion picture film, and Jekyll and Hyde which celebrates its silver anniversary of twenty-five years!

The Broadway Rewind's "Sparklejollytwinklejingley" will play The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 9th at 9:30pm. The night will feature music from Broadways most celebrated Christmas musicals such as A Christmas Story, Elf the Musical, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, celebrating their tenth anniversary, and A Christmas Carol which celebrates its pearl anniversary of thirty years!

"THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.