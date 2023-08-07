Brittney Mack to Make Solo Concert Debut at Chelsea Table + Stage

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE – New York’s newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present the solo concert debut of Brittney Mack, the original Queen Anne of Cleves from Broadway’s Six The Musical, on Thursday, August 31 at 7:00 PM. Let the Queen of the Castle introduce herself in a way you’ve never seen her before, with a night of music, laughs, and a surprise guest with a very special tribute to Tina Turner. The evening will feature an appearance by drag diva Peachez and music direction by Dan Rudin. There will be a meet and greet with Mack after the show. Tickets are $20-$50, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Brittney Mack is a Grammy Award nominee, Drama Desk winner, and two-time Drama League nominee for “Distinguished Performance” for her role of Anne of Cleves from Broadway’s Six The Musical. Her other stage credits include Memphis, Beehive, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Avenue Q, All Shook Up, Shrek The Musical, and Rent. She has been seen on Fox TV’s “Empire.” Earlier this summer, she was featured in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at Broadway Sacramento.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Thursday, August 17 at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by Will Nunziata, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Thursday, September 14 at 9:30 PM

LEO ROBERTS AND JUDE OBERMULLER

“Baritone On Broadway”

*Livestream Available*

“Baritone On Broadway,” featuring the British duo of vocalist Leo Roberts and musician/composer Jude Obermüller, has returned to New York City after a successful run in the UK. This talented duo has garnered a reputation for their unique approach, celebrating modern music through a classical lens. Trans-Atlantic audiences have been captivated by their performances, and it’s wonderful to see them continue to amaze the space. Their fusion of classical and contemporary styles brings a fresh and innovative perspective to the Broadway stage.

Friday, September 22 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.

Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM

GEORGE KRISSA

“Love Notes”

*Livestream Available*

George Krissa will present a night of laughter, love, and musical delight for his NYC cabaret debut. Get ready to be whisked away on a journey of humor and heart featuring Canada's favorite leading man from Hallmark Channel's The Holiday Sitter, their first-ever rom-com featuring an LGBTQ+ couple. George’s charisma takes center stage in this enchanting show, showcasing his incredible talents as a singer and performer. He is thrilled to share this charming and heartfelt ride through the world of Broadway, pop, and country music with you. Krissa is a Toronto-based film, TV, and theatre actor. As a musician, theatre artist, and actor, George has performed for audiences across Canada and in the US. Notable credits include starring as Rocky in The Stratford Festival's record-breaking production of The Rocky Horror Show, Tommy Albright in The Shaw Festival’s Brigadoon, and he was the recipient of The Musical Stage Co.’s Banks Prize award for theatre artists in Toronto.

Monday, October 2 at 7:00 PM

MARK MACKILLOP

“Live and UnPhotoshopped”

*Livestream Available*

Mark MacKillop (Anastasia, West Side Story, Dirty Dancing) returns to Chelsea Table + Stage for a stripped-down, intimate performance. Join Mark for an evening of singing and oversharing. Come see why the Huffington Post said he “sets pulses racing” and Tim Taylor said he’s “better than Cats.”

Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL

“The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy’s far-reaching program includes classics like “The Way We Were” and “What I Did for Love” along-side little known gems like “Sweet Alibis” and “Two Boys” (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy’s critically acclaimed debut album, You’ll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for “Recording of the Year” and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.

Friday, October 6 at 7:00 PM

MYRIAM PHIRO

“Becoming Marlene Dietrich” – Album Release Concert

*Livestream Available*

After sold-out performances at Joe’s Pub and Birdland rendering her acclaimed tribute to Edith Piaf, Myriam Phiro celebrates the release of her new album Becoming Marlene Dietrich. Dietrich was a pioneer in asserting a woman’s right to controlling her image and defying social conventions of the 1930s. By gaining the adoration of the American public in spite of challenging conventional moralities with her gender-bending roles, she became the epitome of glamor and a trendsetting style icon. Marlene exhibited an unapologetic control over her career and image while being featured in over 50 films and performing countless cabaret shows in a career lasting over 60 years. Becoming Marlene Dietrich tells Dietrich’s fascinating story through her greatest hits. Phiro is ecstatic about combining elements of Piaf and Dietrich’s time period and exploring the rumored scandalous relationship between the two. Phiro was deemed to be “the perfect re-enactment of a mix between Edith Piaf and Marilyn Monroe; deep, powerful, fun and sexy all at once” by NYC Culture & Style Magazine. A storyteller at heart, she will convey some of the most dramatic moments of Dietrich’s life and legacy while unveiling some of the diva’s mysteries.

Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM

JONATHAN KARRANT

“Eclectic” – Album Release Concert

Song stylist Jonathan Karrant’s new album entitled Eclectic is just that, a collection of popular songs written from the 1940s through the 2010s. It includes favorites from the Great American Songbook born out of Broadway musicals and Hollywood films, as well as songs not usually found in the jazz genre, cleverly creating new standards out of songs by Smokey Robinson, James Taylor, and Macy Gray. Some of the more classic sections on the album are “Pure Imagination,” “The Song Is You,” and “Mr. Bojangles.” A highlight is “Love Dance” by Ivan Lins, a sensual duet with Grammy-nominated singer Jane Monheit. The album also features such artists as renowned saxophonist Houston Person, Jazz at Lincoln Center trumpeter Kenny Rampton, and acclaimed pianist Joe Alterman.



