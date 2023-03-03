Britt Mack to Join Jelani Remy for LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS at Chelsea Table + Stage

Broadway actress Britt Mack, hot off her run as 'Anna of Cleaves' in smash hit SIX, will join the Broadway Talk Show Live with Rye & Friends as the surprise special guest at its show next Sunday, March 12 at 7:00pm at Chelsea Table + Stage and will have some "very very exclusive" info to share with Rye Myers and the audience in attendance. This will also mark Britt's first interview after departing SIX back in January, so it's definitely not to be missed! This information she is sharing will only be revealed at this show.

Britt Mack joins the previously announced Jelani Remy who will also be the special guest at the show on Sunday, March 12, 2023 as well. Tickets are on sale and start at just $20, and each ticket does require a two item purchase minimum, though no "minimum amount" is required unlike other cabaret venues. Live streaming for the show are also available and tickets for the live stream are $19 and available for purchase as well. All tickets can be purchased at www.chelseatableandstage.venuetix.com.

Jelani Remy will be performing a special song for the audience too.

Now in its second year, Live with Rye & Friends has grown to bigger heights and has become the "go to" Broadway Talk Show for theater and Broadway fans alike to hear from their favorite Broadway stars while enjoying anecdotes, live performances, advice and so much more!

A little bit of Ryan Seacrest and Ross Matthews bubbly and charming personality, a little flair of "The Rosie O'Donnell Show," and a little bit of the magic and "WOW" moments of "The Oprah Winfrey Show," Live with Rye & Friends is the Broadway talk show that brings you up and close and personal with your favorite Broadway and theater stars like you have NEVER seen them before!

Thrown into the hour-long show are live performances, exciting in-depth and long form interviews, Broadway trivia, Rye's Broadway Roundup, and everyone's favorite, exclusive giveaways just for YOU the in-person audience!!!

Special guests for the upcoming shows at Chelsea Table + Stage include popular composer Billy Recce on Sunday, April 30, Broadway actress Lauren Molina on Monday, May 8, and Broadway's Ben Bogen on Monday, May 22. All artists and shows are always subject to change, so make sure you follow @rye_myers on social media to see all updates and announcements of upcoming guests or changes.

Past giveaways have included signed copies of Harvey Fierstein's memoir "I Was Better Last Night", tickets to shows and experiences including the Museum of Broadway, Come From Away, Girl From The North Country, and many others! Past show sponsors have also included Playbill, Broadway Plus, Serino Coyne, Situation Interactive, Big Leap Brands, Broadway Makers Marketplace, The Pekoe Group, and more!

Some Broadway stars that have joined Rye as his special guests over the past year have included Kayla Pecchioni, Elizabeth Teeter, Danny Quadrino, Fergie L. Philippe, Desi Oakley, Analise Scarpaci, Justin Matthew Sargent, JJ Niemann, and many more! You can see the full list of past guests including photos from the shows by visiting www.RyeMyers.com/ryeandfriends.

See why audiences are raving about Live with Rye & Friends and calling it "the best Broadway talk show of the decade!" and why audiences come out week after week to see "a show that makes them smile and takes them away from what is going on in the world, at least for an hour of their day." Rye Myers is being praised for his passionate, influential, fun, and deep-diving conversations with some of the best names in the Broadway and theater industry! And as his theme song so cleverly states, he is "the gay Ryan Seacrest" of his generation.

Prior to The Dickens, Live with Rye & Friends was at the Broadway Makers Marketplace at the Turnstyle Underground Market from April 2022 through December 4th, 2022. Prior to the Broadway Makers Marketplace, Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway kicked off and debuted at BAR NINE in Hell's Kitchen from September 23, 2021 through March 24, 2022.

ABOUT RYE MYERS

Rye Myers is a sensational, charismatic, and charming multi-talented talk show Host, Producer, and Personality. Its no wonder his bubbly, kind, fun and authentic personality has made him known as "Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!"

He is the Founder of Rye Entertainment, his multi-faceted media outlet which encompasses his Broadway and Entertainment platform RyeMyers.com and his production company RyeEntertainment.com. Rye's infectious, energetic, and unique style to connect with everyone he meets has landed him some of the biggest interviews with OSCAR, GRAMMY, EMMY, and TONY Award winners and big names in the industry, including Nathan Lane, Billy Porter, Susan Stroman, George Takei, David Hyde Pierce, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and many others!

He has produced and hosted numerous video interviews, behind-the-scenes segments, award show round-ups, red carpet coverage, live events, and cabarets. In the fall of 2020 he kicked his Hosting passion into high gear and launched his live digital talk show "Live with Rye" where he talked with over 60+ people from Broadway and Hollywood. Those interviews and the digital show have since turned into "Live with Rye- The Podcast!"

In September 2021 as Broadway came roaring back Rye took his passion once again took one step further and created "Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway" the ONLY weekly in-person Broadway talk show that features a live audience in NYC! Live wtih Rye & Friends on Broadway features exciting in-depth interviews, live performances and exclusive audience "Broadway themed" giveaways. Ontop of happening weekly, the talk show is also available to bring to your venue.

When not running his production company and hosting duties, Rye also works as a Licensed Real Estate Agent in NYC helping those find the place of their dreams with rentals and buying/selling. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream projects, and more.

When not running his production company and hosting duties, Rye also works as a Licensed Real Estate Agent in NYC helping those find the place of their dreams with rentals and buying/selling. Rye also works with other creatives in helping them interview celebrities, produce their dream projects, and more.

ABOUT Chelsea Table + Stage

"Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage"

ABOUT BRITT MACK

Britt hails from Chicago (Chi-Town) where her entire family resides and wouldn't have it any other way. Brittney has had an incredible career (so far) that has not only taken her all over the country and the world but has gifted her the chance to meet wonderful people and make lifelong friends. Some of her favorite credits include: Tour: Memphis (Ethel/Ensemble) Networks. Regional: Beehive (Tina Turner), Ain't Misbehavin' (Charlaine), Avenue Q (Gary Coleman), All Shook Up (Lorraine), The Wiz (Ensemble/Evillene u/s), Shrek the Musical (Voice of Gingy/Sugar Plum Fairy), RENT (Alexi Darling/Ensemble). International: Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (Production Singer). TV: "Empire" (Feature Dancer). Brittney is overjoyed to be returning to NYC and knows that it is only by the grace of God and the prayers of so many that she does so.

ABOUT JELANI REMY

Credits include Disney's The Lion King (Simba), Disney's High School Musical (Chad), Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Apple Boys (Jack). Thanks to God, my family, AEA and VGP Management. @itsjelaniremy "Be the change you wish to see in the world."