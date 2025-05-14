Briana Carlson-Goodman Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT Summer Show at The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Briana Carlson-Goodman will join Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Briana Carlson-Goodman was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed New York City Center Gala production of Ragtime. Broadway: Les Misérables, Hair, and Doctor Zhivago, from which she can be heard singing “Somewhere My Love” (Lara’s Theme) on the original cast album. Tour: Éponine in the 25th Anniversary tour of Les Misérables. Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, Pioneer Theater Company, The MUNY, Olney Theatre Center, Philadelphia Theatre Company. TV: "Person of Interest," “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Folk band: The New Students (iTunes and Spotify).

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

"Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" plays at The Green Room 42 on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!