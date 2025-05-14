 tracking pixel
Briana Carlson-Goodman Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT Summer Show at The Green Room 42

"Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series"  plays at The Green Room 42 on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm.

May. 14, 2025
Briana Carlson-Goodman will join Moms' Night Out: The Summer Show at The Green Room 42 on July 26th at 7pm.

Briana Carlson-Goodman was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed New York City Center Gala production of Ragtime. Broadway: Les Misérables, Hair, and Doctor Zhivago, from which she can be heard singing “Somewhere My Love” (Lara’s Theme) on the original cast album. Tour: Éponine in the 25th Anniversary tour of Les Misérables. Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, Pioneer Theater Company, The MUNY, Olney Theatre Center, Philadelphia Theatre Company. TV: "Person of Interest," “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Folk band: The New Students (iTunes and Spotify).

Produced, created, and directed by Megan Minutillo, "Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series" is the premiere cabaret series that celebrates mothers in the theatre, film, and television industry through a night of storytelling and song.

Stay tuned for cast and creative announcements, and follow @momsnightoutconcert on Instagram for behind-the-scenes fun and additional updates.

"Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series"  plays at The Green Room 42 on July 27th, 2025 at 7pm. Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum.



