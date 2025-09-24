Brian De Lorenzo To Perform SAMMY & SINATRA AT THE SANDS In NYC and Rhode Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning vocalist, actor, and recording artist Brian De Lorenzo will bring Sammy & Sinatra at the Sands to two cabaret stages this fall: a sold-out performance at the Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick, RI on Tuesday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m., and a New York engagement at Don’t Tell Mama on Saturday, October 25 at 4 p.m.

The show salutes the legendary Sammy Davis, Jr. and Frank Sinatra, who were headliners for many years at the Copa Room of the Sands Hotel in mid-century Las Vegas. De Lorenzo first introduced the program at CabaretFest Provincetown in 2024 and later performed it at Boston’s Club Café. He notes that while Sinatra’s music is well known, fewer audiences are familiar with Davis’s wide-ranging artistry. “With this show, I hope audiences will leave with a greater understanding of the multitalented Sammy Davis, Jr. and what makes him so special,” De Lorenzo said.

Selections in Sammy & Sinatra at the Sands include numbers featured on De Lorenzo’s newest album, Toast of the Town, Vol. 1, as well as his forthcoming Toast of the Town, Vol. 2. His previous releases have been praised for their sincerity, depth, and fresh interpretations of American Songbook classics, musical theatre favorites, and cabaret gems.

About Brian De Lorenzo

Named Talent America’s “Performer of the Year” and one of the “Top Ten of New York Cabaret,” Brian De Lorenzo has appeared in venues ranging from The Metropolitan Room, The Iridium, Don’t Tell Mama, and the New York Cabaret Convention to Scullers Jazz Club and Club Café in Boston, the Chicago Cabaret Convention, and London’s Pheasantry Jazz Club. His international credits include appearances in Mexico, Italy, Spain, and on cruise ships in the Mediterranean and Alaska. He has also been a featured performer with the Western New York Chamber Orchestra, the Parkway Concert Orchestra, and the Little Apple Big Band. In 2022 he premiered his original song “Things Will Get Better,” released as a single in 2023. His albums are available on the Cabaret Classics label.