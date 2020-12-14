Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Present Holiday Program LET IT SHOW! On Stageit

Join critically acclaimed duo Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable for a lovely holiday themed half hour concert program this Thursday, 12/17 at 7pm EDT on Stageit. Cheney's show of versatility has been on full display since the beginning of April on the Stageit platform. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", the protege of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering wonderfully eclectic programs for nine months. Most recently, Cheney has found himself exploring the history of the Broadway musical through his "Decades" concerts teaming up with Broadway pianist and conductor Cathy Venable.

Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

Grab some eggnog, curl up by the fire, and enjoy some holiday cheer from these two wonderful artists in a crystal clear broadcast on Stageit!