Birdland to Present John Pizarelli With The Swing Seven

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present John Pizzarlli - the Grammy Award-winning guitarist and vocalist - in two very special concerts engagements running through Saturday, December 12. This week his acclaimed ensemble The Swing Seven will perform standards and favorites through Saturday, February 5, with a tribute to legendary jazz pianist George Shearing running next week from Tuesday, February 8 through Saturday, February 12. All shows have a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

This week, Pizzarelli's Swing Seven plays jazz and pop standards from all decades including material from The Beatles, Sinatra, Richard Rodgers, Nat King Cole, and Duke Ellington in a unique and swinging groove with arrangements from Don Sebesky, Dick Lieb and Chris Byars. Next week, Pizzarelli pays tribute to the legacy of George Shearing, one of the world's most influential and beloved jazz pianists and composers of all time. Sir George Shearing's remarkable career as a recording artist and concert performer began in the 1950s and lasted through the 1990s. Shearing composed over 300 songs including the jazz standard "Lullaby of Birdland." Pizzarelli salutes the singular sound of the George Shearing Quintet, with selections from their 2002 release The Rare Delight of You.

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. While maintaining a busy touring schedule, John also founded "Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli" a nationally syndicated radio program co-hosted with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Last year, Pizzarelli won his first Grammy Award for co-producing James Taylor's Billboard chart-topping 2020 album American Standard. His latest album, Better Days Ahead: Solo Guitar Takes on Pat Metheny, is available from Ghostlight Deluxe.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present John Pizzarelli now through Saturday, February 12. Shows are Tuesday through Thursday nights at 7:00 PM with Friday and Saturday performances at 8:30 PM and 10:30 PM. All shows have a $40 cover and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located downstairs at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.