Birdland Presents Ron Carter's Great Big Band And More Week Of September 30

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with Ron Carter's Great Big Band, Bruce Harris, Julie Halston, and more!

September 30 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Amanda Green AF!* *And Friends

The hilarious two-time Tony-nominated Broadway songwriter and award-winning performer Amanda Green will be joined by some of her incredible Broadway friends. Amanda brings her own exuberant wit and hilarious banter in an evening of her funny and moving songs, including special previews of her up and coming shows. Amanda's guests will include Patti Murin (Frozen), Howard McGillin (Phantom of the Opera), Em Grosland (Actor/Artist/Advocate), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) and Ryann Redmond (Frozen).

All tickets $30-35, $10 food/drink minimum

September 30 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Block Brothers Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Dan Block, Rob Block, Aaron Kimmel, and Neal "Sugar" Caine perform at the Birdland Theater.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

September 30 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 1 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret at the Birdland Theater

This evening of classic show tunes, all lethally revised for the age of Trump, stars an impressive array of musical theater dynamos, including Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson and Nick Wyman under the musical direction of Matthew Martin Ward. They'll be joined at each performance by two Special Guest Stars, among them Bryan Batt, Liz Callaway, Jason Robert Brown, Katie Finneran, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar and Chip Zien.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 1-5 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Week one of the "Third Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with Ron Carter's Great Big Band

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 1 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Jukebox Saloon at the Birdland Theater

Chicago-based vocalist Colby Beserra and NYC keyboard whiz Dan Lipton bring their strong musicality and love of a good song to the Jukebox Saloon. Inspired by the classic Tony Bennett/Bill Evans duo records, a pair of pros strips down and re-engineers their favorite songs with a sense of musical adventure. Beserra and Lipton create unique, jazzed-out interpretations of songs you know and songs they'd like you to hear.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Birdography: Celebrating Art Blakey with David DeJesus and Chris Smith at the Birdland Theater

In the series Birdography, the life and music of jazz legends are thoughtfully curated through live performance - October Birdography celebrates Art Blakey! From strong press rolls to innovative limb independence, Art Blakey's unique approach forever changed jazz drumming. Not only was Blakey one of the all-time master drummers, he was also one of the most important band leaders in jazz history. For generations of musicians, joining Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers was the ultimate goal. For the musicians who achieved it the Jazz Messengers became the fertile soil from which their legendary careers grew. This month Birdography celebrates Art Blakey with spirited renditions of Jazz Messenger classics, a discussion of what made his drumming unique, and rare audio interview clips from Blakey himself. Performers include David DeJesus (alto saxophone), Chris Smith (drums), Adam Birnbaum (piano), David Wong (bass), James Burton III (trombone) and Brandon Lee (trumpet).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 3 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Ronny Whyte: Whyte Witchcraft with The Cecilia Coleman Big Band

Ronny Whyte is considered a premiere interpreter of Classic American Popular Song, an outstanding jazz pianist, and a successful songwriter. For two years Ronny appeared Off-Broadway in the hit musical Our Sinatra as well as its two national big band tours which played more than 90 cities. He was featured twice at New York's JVC Jazz Festival, and there was inducted into the Cabaret Jazz Hall of Fame.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 3 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

Julie Halston at the Birdland Theater

Julie Halston is one of New York's busiest actresses. Well-known to theatre audiences, she is currently playing the quick-witted producer Rita Marshall in Tootsie. She was recently nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her critically acclaimed performance in You Can't Take it With You. She was also singled out for her performance in Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist, and for her performance as Mother in the Kennedy Center production of The Guardsman.

All tickets $25-35, $10 food/drink minimum

October 3 (Thursday) at 9:45PM

Regina Martin Sings Carole King at the Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater is proud to present Regina Martin singing Carole King.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 4 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 4-5 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Bruce Harris at the Birdland Theater

Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, trumpeter Bruce Harris has earned a reputation as one of the most important and emerging voices in jazz today. Harris became enamored with the trumpet and at the age of 13 his musical journey began in his home where the sounds of his grandfather's alto saxophone and New York's storied music traditions of bebop and hip-hop consumed him. Inspired by acclaimed director Spike Lee's "Mo Better Blues," Harris is heavily influenced by Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Clifford Brown and Dizzy Gillespie

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 5 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Marcello Pellitteri in A Benefit for the Veronica Pellitteri Memorial Fund

Marcello Pellitteri will be performing in a benefit concert for the Veronica Pellitteri Memorial Fund with an all-star band including Donny McCaslin and Tim Ries on sax, David Gilmore on guitar.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Kelly Green Trio at the Birdland Theater

As a pianist, vocalist, arranger, and bandleader, Kelly Green maintains a rare balance, interacting with her trio while serving as her own foil. Guided by Evan Hyde's sure and supple drum work and Alex Tremblay's bass, the group applies its organically state-of-the-art dynamic to an intriguing array of settings.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





