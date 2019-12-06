Birdland Jazz Club Releases Schedule for Week of December 16

Birdland Jazz Club's schedule for December 16-December 22 includes Monty Alexander, Julius Rodriguez, A Swinging Birdland Christmas, and more. Check out the full calendar below!

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

December 16 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Amanda McBroom & John Bucchino

Few singer/songwriters have it all - brilliant lyrics, superb melodies and harmonies, mastery of genre-hopping diversity, killer performance chops, sophistication, humor and the passion to bring it all to an intimate venue. Two of those artists are Grammy-nominated Amanda McBroom ("The Rose," "Erroll Flynn," "Portrait") and John Bucchino ("Sweet Dreams," "Grateful," Broadway's Tony-nominated A Catered Affair). The two are longtime pals and sometime collaborators, and have never performed on a New York City stage together...until now!

All tickets $35-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 16 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Dave Pietro at the Birdland Theater

A native of Southboro, Massachusetts, Dave Pietro has been on the New York music scene since 1987. His talents as a gifted saxophonist, woodwind doubler, composer, and educator have made him an in-demand musician who has performed at jazz clubs, jazz festivals, schools and concert halls in more than 30 countries throughout Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. Dave is currently a member of the Grammy Award-winning Maria Schneider Orchestra and the Grammy nominated groups the Gil Evans Project and Darcy James Argue's Secret Society.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 16 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 17 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Darius de Haas: Let Your Heart Be Light at the Birdland Theater

Straight from his Boston Pops debut and the Season 3 premiere of "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel," Darius de Haas brings the magic of the holidays to Birdland Theater. He gives us his own renditions of holiday classics and contemporary gems, infused by his varied experiences in concerts, recordings and Broadway. In this concert, Darius will re-imagine seasonal favorites by Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis, Judy Garland, and Donny Hathaway to name a few. Bringing you home for the holidays, he shares warm memories from his musical family, and by the end of the evening, "your heart will be light and your troubles out of sight."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 17-21 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Monty Alexander

Nearly sixty years after he moved to the United States from Kingston, Jamaica, his hometown, Grammy nominated pianist Monty Alexander is an American classic, touring the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message. A perennial favorite at Jazz festivals and venues worldwide and at the Montreux Jazz Festival where he has appeared 23 times since 1976, his spirited conception is one informed by the timeless verities: endless melody-making, effervescent grooves, sophisticated voicings, a romantic spirit, and a consistent predisposition, as Alexander accurately states, "to build up the heat and kick up a storm."

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 17 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

December 18 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 18 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

A Tribute to Tito Puente: Featuring Bobby Sanabria and Sexteto Ibiano at the Birdland Theater

Bobby Sanabria is a 7-time Grammy-nominee as a leader. He is a noted drummer, percussionist, composer, arranger, conductor, producer, educator, documentary film maker, and bandleader of Puerto Rican descent born and raised in NY's South Bronx. He was the drummer for the acknowledged creator of Afro-Cuban jazz, Mario Bauzá touring and recording three CD's with him, two of which were Grammy nominated, as well as an incredible variety of artists.Mr. Sanabria has conducted hundreds of clinics in the states and worldwide under the auspices of TAMA Drums, Sabian Cymbals, Remo Drumheads, Vic Firth Sticks and Latin Percussion Inc. His background having performed and recorded as both a drummer and/or percussionist with every major figure in the history of Latin jazz, as well as his encyclopedic knowledge of both jazz and Latin music history, makes him unique in his field. Partial proceeds from the sale of this historic double CD set go the Jazz Foundation of America's Puerto Relief Fund to aid Bobby's ancestral homeland after the devastation form hurricanes Irma and Maria.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 19 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

SONICA with Thana Alexa, Nicole Zuraitis and Julia Adamy

SONICA is an exciting new trio formed by three powerhouse women - Grammy nominated artist Nicole Zuraitis, Downbeat Rising Star Vocalist Thana Alexa and one of NYC's most versatile and sought after bassists, Julia Adamy. Together they incorporate vocal harmonies, electronics, loops, bass and keyboards into their unique original music and modern arrangements. Fusing jazz with elements of pop, soul and folk, SONICA captivates audiences with their unique ability to redefine American music. These three multi-instrumentalist and award winning musicians sometimes even let their drummer husbands share the stage with them! This special Birdland performance will feature the three founding members, plus some rhythmic energy from their special guests, Grammy nominated artist Dan Pugach and 5 time Grammy winner Antonio Sanchez!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 19-21 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Julius Rodriguez at the Birdland Theater

Studying classical music and theory, and teaching himself drums, Julius never thought to limit his musical identity, and has kept this value from early on. Julius has worked with a wide variety of artists including A$AP Rocky, Wynton Marsalis, Macy Gray, James Morrison, Dev Hynes, Jazzmeia Horn, Brasstracks, Nick Hakim, Roy Hargrove, Carmen Lundy, Kassa Overall, Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Abir, and many more, as well as having traveled to China, Japan, Russia, Scotland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, and played festivals such as the Portland Jazz Festival, DC Jazz Festival, Monterey Jazz Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, Generations In Jazz, Camp Flog Gnaw, Treasure Island Fest, and Listen Out. Julius continues to frequent venues around NYC as well as travel to perform while working on his own music.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 20 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 21-25 (Saturday-Sunday, Tuesday-Wednesday at 5:30PM and Monday at 7:00PM)

A Swinging Birdland Christmas

In the tradition of beloved seasonal specials, Blackhurst, Caruso and Stritch will perform swinging arrangements of "Christmas Waltz," Kay Thompson's "Holiday Season," "Sleigh Ride," "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm," "Snow," and "It Happened In Sun Valley," among other favorites. The singers will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 22 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Brynn Stanley Classic Christmas at the Birdland Theater

Over the last few years, Brynn Stanley has been charming audiences on both coasts, from New Jersey to Los Angeles, honing her smooth, silky voice in preparation for this moment: the release of her brand new "Classic" EP. The disc presents a beautiful interpretation of some of Brynn's favorite American standards, wrapping her voice in a classic setting including a swinging rhythm section, a full big band horn section and a lush orchestra. Audiences and critics have raved about her voice, a unique blend of classic vocalists like Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee with modern stars like Norah Jones and Diana Krall. Her style has been described as "warm, classic, timeless, inspiring and sincere". Brynn's vision is to bring the warmth and nostalgia of her childhood memories through a unique selection of classic holiday favorites. The team's exceptional arrangements around timeless holiday classics will bring joy into the homes and hearts of every generation for years to come.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

December 22 (Sunday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

December 22 (Sunday) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You