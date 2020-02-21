Birdland Has Released its Schedule for March 2 - March 15

Artists appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include John Pizzarelli (The Swing 7 and Quartet), Steve Ross, Erena Terakubo and Nana Quintet, Leanne Borghesi & Marta Sanders, Constantine Maroulis, Michelle Lordi and David Berger Orchestra.

Downstairs at Birdland Theater, find Isaac Ben Ayala Trio, Staci Griesbach, Ken Peplowski, Beegie Adair, Miguel Zenon Berklee Quintet, Rebecca Cherry, Andy Farber Quintet, Lee Squared, Webster University Senior Class Showcase, Antonio Ciacca Quintet, Steve Wilson and the Analog Band, Jean Brassard and Jinjoo Yoo Trio.

Repeat engagements include Burlesk! at Birdland, Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.



March 2 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross "Easy To Love: Songs of Cole Porter" Special Guest Karen Murphy

Known as "The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret," Steve Ross brings nearly 50 years of experience playing renowned cabaret rooms like Backstage, Onstage, the Algonquin Hotel's Oak Room, and London's Ritz Hotel. Formerly the host of National Public Radio's New York Cabaret Nights as well as a live cabaret series for the BBC, Ross's popularity has taken him across multiple continents, and his deep knowledge of the Great American Songbook has taken him from Sondheim to Gershwin, Fats Waller to Rodgers and Hart. For his March engagement at Birdland, Ross will present the work of American music master Cole Porter, exploring the composer's collection-sometimes witty, sometimes risqué, but always elegant-to which generations of lovebirds have danced. Singer Karen Murphy will join as a special guest.

$40 tables; $35 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 2 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater



The Isaac ben Ayala Trio with Chris Berger and Alvester Garnett

An experienced accompanist spanning diverse styles, Isaac ben Ayala cut his teeth with some of the biggest names in music, including Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, Louis Bellson, Frank Foster, David Murray, Roy Hargrove, Wynton Marsalis, and Preservation Hall Jazz Band. His pianism has supported the likes of The New York City Ballet, The Donald Byrd Dance Company, and The Boys' Choir of Harlem. Ayala has also performed throughout the world leading his own groups; he brings a masterful trio to Birdland, featuring Alvester Garnett on drums and Chris Berger on bass.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 2 (Monday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 3 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Staci Griesbach: My Patsy Cline Songbook

Cross-pollinating jazz styling with country music lyrics and melody, Staci Griesbach's new album, My Patsy Cline Songbook, marks the first full-length Patsy Cline tribute presented in a jazz and contemporary style. With renditions of Cline's "Crazy" and "I Fall to Pieces," as well as a version of Cline's first national hit, "Walkin' After Midnight"-an arrangement which Rolling Stone praised as "a gorgeous jazz interpretation" of the original-Griesbach stands comfortably in the middle of two American traditions: the Nashville Sound and the Great American Songbook. Paying equal respect to legends Hank Cochran, Willie Nelson, Cole Porter, and Ella Fitzgerald, the charming, charismatic vocalist is sure to tug at the heartstrings of her audience.

All tickets $30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 3-7 (Tuesday - Sunday) 8:30 & 11 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

John Pizzarelli and The Swing 7

Jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings. Hailed by the Toronto Star as "the genial genius of the guitar" and as "a rare entertainer of the old school" by the Seattle Times, Pizzarelli received the 2009 Ella Fitzgerald Award from the Montreal International Jazz Festival, placing him among an exclusive list of winners including Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, and Harry Connick Jr. Testament to the artist's dedication and energy, he founded "Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli" in December 2005, a nationally syndicated radio program that he continues to co-host with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. With The Swing 7, Pizarelli renders hard-swinging music with a seven-piece orchestra comprised of rhythm section and horns.

$50 tables; $40 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 3 (Tuesday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

March 4 (Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Ken Peplowski

Ken Peplowski's body of work includes approximately 50 CDs as a soloist and nearly 400 as a sideman. Collaborations with music luminaries Charlie Byrd, Mel Torme, Rosemary Clooney, the Cincinnati Pops under Erich Kunzel, Hank Jones, Peggy Lee, Bill Charlap, Benny Goodman, Woody Allen and Madonna have secured his reputation as one of the world's top clarinetists, as have his headliner spots at the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club-and his induction into the Jazz Cruise Hall Of Fame in 2013. Growing seemingly ever stronger, Peplowski continues to dazzle audiences.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 4 (Wednesday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 5 (Thursday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Erena Terakubo and Nana Quintet

Born in 1995 in Hokkaido, Japan, Nana Sakamoto began playing trombone early, steeping herself in big band music during her elementary and junior high school years. After developing under the guidance of Hirotsugu Sakemoto, one of Japan's most respected trombonists, she moved to NY in 2018, quickly becoming in-demand for her ability and creativity on her instrument. She has performed and recorded with jazz masters Ray Drummond, Louis Hayes, John Lee, Steve Davis, Vincent Herring, Carl Allen, Cyrus Chestnut, David Kikoski-to name only a few-and has worked with the Birdland Big Band. Joining her for this engagement is special guest Erena Terakubo, whose work includes recordings with legendary musicians Ron Carter, Kenny Barron, Christian McBride, and Peter Bernstein.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 5-7 (Thursday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Beegie Adair with Monica Ramey and Bassist Roger Spencer

Jazz fans and critics agree: it's the combination of sophistication and accessibility in pianist Beegie Adair's brand of jazz that has made her recordings among the biggest sellers in the jazz world. Michael Feinstein has referred to her work as a "masterclass on how to interpret timeless songs with style, taste, and a swinging contemporary sensibility." Her collaboration with Vocalist Monica Ramey is equally sublime; JazzTimes compares it to the famous 1950s and 60s pairings of piano great George Shearing with top vocalists Nancy Wilson, Dakota Staton, and Nat King Cole. Expect a wonderful night of music!

$35 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 6 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



March 7 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasanoice)

Hailed as "the truest heir too (v Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 8 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Leanne Borghesi & Marta Sanders: "SHOW BROADS"

In the new comedy duel-excuse us, duet-of Marta Sanders and Leanne Borghesi, the two brassy belters join forces in a nightclub act, promising a raucous night of jazz, latin music, Broadway and original tunes. Veteran Sanders brings her knockout stage presence up against the powerful and hysterical Borghesi in the bawdy "SHOWBROADS," filled with hot music, over-the-top laughs, and not an ingénue in sight. Directed by Nicolas Minas.

$30 tables + $10 food/drink minimum



March 8 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Miguel Zenon Berklee Quintet

Berklee College of Music's Masters on the Road performance series allows master alumni musicians to return to campus, teaching and then leading a touring ensemble. In its seventh year, the series called upon jazz saxophonist, composer and Guggenheim and MacArthur fellow, Miguel Zenon, to lead a hand-picked group of the school's most talented young artists. Zenon, widely considered one of the most groundbreaking saxophonists of his generation for his unique voice as both a composer and conceptualist, has selected a repertoire for this project which encompasses the last ten years of his successful recording and touring career, spent perfecting a fine mix between Latin American folkloric music and jazz.

$30 tables; $20 bar; $15 student + $10 food/drink minimum.



March 8 (Sunday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Rebecca Cherry

Born in Vancouver to classical musician parents, Rebecca Cherry's career has taken her across the world onto its most illustrious stages. Featured in concert and on TV with Jay Z, Beyonce, Kanye West, Adele, Florence and the Machine, Cyndi Lauper, and other major pop acts, as well as on Saturday Night Live, David Letterman, the BET Awards, MTV, and other major shows, her spectacular violin playing has won her spots with The London Philharmonic, New York Pops, and at Carnegie Hall. This diversely inspired and electrifying artist brings her wealth of stylistic experience to the Birdland Theatre.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 8 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times)-leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 9 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Constantine Maroulis

Broadway at Birdland presents accomplished actor, producer, singer, and songwriter Constantine Maroulis. Well known for his Tony-nominated performance in Rock of Ages and his epic run as a finalist during the heyday of American Idol, Maroulis has maintained an active touring schedule worldwide, contributing breathtaking vocal performances and a genial-but raw-stage presence to acclaimed projects such as Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox, RockTopia, and Adler's Appetite featuring legendary Guns N Roses drummer Steven Adler. He is set to release a new original album, Until I'm Wanted, in early 2020.

$40 VIP; $30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 9 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Andy Farber Quintet

Born into an artistic family, mentored early by legends of jazz music, and later the student of prolific jazz composers and arrangers, Andy Farber has been on the radar and rarefied shortlist of such musical legends as Wynton Marsalis, Shirley Horn, B.B. King, Ray Charles, and others since his early 20s. Farber's star-studded career has included years as saxophonist and arranger for vocal icon Jon Hendricks, frequent commissions from Marsalis's Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, a two-year run with his own big band at Birdland, and a long-time position teaching jazz composition and arranging at The Juilliard School in New York City. He brings an elegant, tough-swinging quintet to Birdland for one night.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 9 (Monday) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum



March 10-14 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The John Pizzarelli Quartet

Jazz guitarist and vocalist John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multifaceted career, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz. Hailed by the Toronto Star as "the genial genius of the guitar" and as "a rare entertainer of the old school" by the Seattle Times, Pizzarelli received the 2009 Ella Fitzgerald Award from the Montreal International Jazz Festival, placing him among an exclusive list of winners including Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, and Harry Connick Jr. Testament to the artist's dedication and energy, he founded Radio Deluxe with John Pizzarelli in December 2005, a nationally syndicated radio program that he continues to co-host with his wife, Broadway star Jessica Molaskey. Pizarelli pares down to a quartet for this week after an engagement with his 7-piece band at Birdland the preceding week.

$50 tables; $40 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 10 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Lee Squared - The Liberace and Peggy Lee Comeback Tour

Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee have joined forces for a comeback tour! In this comedy and music spectacle, New York City Bistro and MAC award winners David Maiocco and Chuck Sweeney envision these old-school musical legends finding their way in the Instagram era. Formed in 2016, Lee Squared features New York City favorites David Maiocco as Liberace and Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee. Long-time friends and collaborators, Maiocco and Sweeney had been performing these iconic characters individually and decided that two Lees were better than one! (Liberace was known to friends as "Lee.") They imagined what it would be like if both were still alive and touring together today...trying to stay relevant. The result is an evening of music and laughter, from the virtuoso playing of Liberace, to the sultry jazz and swing of Miss Lee.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum





March 10 (Tuesday) 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum



March 11 (Wednesdays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 11 (Wednesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

The Webster University Senior Class Showcase

Enjoy a dazzling night of music and musings as the current 2019 senior class at Missouri-based Webster Conservatory makes its New York City debut alongside Webster alumni. Webster's distinguished theatre program has produced winners of Tony, Emmy, Golden Globe, NAACP Image, and Screen Actors Guild awards. Come join the entire Gorlok family in celebrating 52 years of Webster Conservatory as we walk down memory lane. From Bernstein to Bareilles, this is an evening you won't want to miss.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 11 (Wednesday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Antonio Ciacca Quintet

Born in Germany, raised in Italy and educated in the United States, pianist, composer, arts-presenter and educator Antonio Ciacca has established himself as an indomitable artist, consummate musician, and powerful advocate of the gospel and jazz tradition. Ciacca's work as a bandleader includes twelve highly-acclaimed albums, and his work as a sideman includes stints with legends Art Farmer, James Moody, Lee Konitz, Johnny Griffin, Wynton Marsalis, Steve Lacy, and Steve Grossman. His delicately impassioned pianism is sure to delight.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

March 12 (Thursday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Michelle Lordi Quartet

Vocalist Michelle Lordi's vivid, elegant expression has received international accolades and heavy rotation on jazz radio stations in the US and abroad. Comfortable inhabiting multiple musical worlds, Lordi may be found performing with bebop greats, exploring experimental soundscapes in her original music, or delivering taut, spellbinding jazz interpretations of pop ballads. In recent releases, Lordi has developed a unique sound, graciously and humbly marrying folk, alt-country, and jazz sensibilities. Her recently released fourth album, Break Up with the Sound, has received worldwide critical acclaim.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 13 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum



March 12-14 (Thursday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Steve Wilson & The Analog Band featuring Ray Angry, Corcoran Holt, and Willie Jones III

Steve Wilson has attained ubiquitous status in the studio and on the stage with the greatest names in jazz. A musician's musician, he has released seven critically-acclaimed recordings under his own name and brought his distinctive sound to more than 100 albums led by such celebrated and wide-ranging artists as Chick Corea, George Duke, Michael Brecker, Dave Holland, Dianne Reeves, Bill Bruford, Maria Schneider, and Joe Henderson. Renowned by both audiences and peers, Wilson's skills as a leader, sideman, and composer are undisputed. For this engagement at Birdland, he brings three leading voices in jazz to round out his quartet.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 14 (Saturday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith (bass) and special guest Barbara Fasano (voice)

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

March 15 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

David Berger Jazz Orchestra

David Berger is recognized internationally as a leading authority on the music of Duke Ellington and the Swing Era. Conductor and arranger for the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra from its inception in 1988 through 1994, Berger has transcribed more than 750 full scores of classic recordings including more than 500 works by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Berger has composed and arranged more than 1000 pieces over a career spanning 50 years. The David Berger Jazz Orchestra has performed all over the U.S. and Europe, as well as on TV and in movies.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

March 15 (Sunday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Jean Brassard

Acclaimed for his Bistro award-winning tribute to Yves Montand "The Kid From Paris," Québécois-New York singer-songwriter-actor Jean Brassard performs an intimate cœur-à-coeur with "I Have Lived: Jean Brassard Salutes Aznavour" celebrating the French artist of Armenian descent whose career spanned over seven decades. The show is musically directed by Kathleen Landis on piano and songs will be performed in both English and French.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum



March 15 (Sunday) 9:45 PM - Birdland Theater

Jinjoo Yoo Trio with Kihong Jang and Jamale Davis

Jazz Pianist/Composer/Arranger Jinjoo Yoo is a dynamic performer with a unique voice. Hailing from Seoul, South Korea, Jinjoo currently resides in New York and collaborates with different projects and leads her own group as well. As a leader or a sideman, she has toured/performed internationally, including performances in the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Greece, Spain, Poland, Hungary, and South Korea. She will present her recent compositions and arrangements dedicated to her jazz heroes including Mary Lou Williams, Nat King Cole, Clarence Profit, Barry Harris, Jimmy Rowles, Bud Powell, and Thelonious Monk.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





March 15 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





