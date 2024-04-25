Listen: Barbra Streisand Releases New Song 'Love Will Survive' For THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emmy, Grammy, Oscar® and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, writer, and director, Barbra Streisand has recorded a new song “Love Will Survive,” which will serve as the end title of the upcoming Peacock and Sky Original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

This marks Streisand’s first recording for a TV series. Listen to the song in the video here or stream or download on your favorite platform here.

The series will have its global launch on May 2nd.

“Love Will Survive” is composed by two-time Oscar®-winner Hans Zimmer in collaboration with Emmy nominee Kara Talve, part of the Bleeding Fingers Music composer collective, and Grammy-winner Walter Afanasieff, with lyrics by Grammy and Golden Globe nominee Charlie Midnight. The song is produced by multiple Grammy winners Walter Afanasieff and Peter Asher.

Streisand, whose career spans over six decades and includes multiple award-winning and global hits such as her own composition “Evergreen,” “The Way We Were” and “Woman in Love,” is accompanied on this new recording by the world-class London Symphony Orchestra conducted by William Ross.

About The Tattooist of Auschwitz

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of one man, Lali (Jonah Hauer-King), a Slovakian Jew, who, in 1942, was deported to Auschwitz, the concentration camp where over a million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust.

Shortly after arrival, Lali was made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he met Gita (Anna Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defied the horrors around them. So began a courageous and unforgettable story. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Stefan Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita became determined to keep each other alive.

Around 60 years later, Lali (Harvey Keitel) now in his 80’s, meets aspiring writer Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey). Recently widowed, Lali finds the courage to tell the world his story. In recounting his past to Heather, Lali finally confronts the traumatic ghosts of his youth and relives his memories of falling in love in the darkest of places.

Directed by Tali Shalom-Ezer, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is executive produced by Claire Mundell through her company Synchronicity Films and is produced in association with Sky Studios and All3Media International. The series is a coproduction for Peacock and Sky.

The series will be available on May 2nd on Peacock in the US, Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and Stan in Australia.