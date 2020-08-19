Billy Lykken Will Appear Live at Don't Tell Mama With Special Guest Rick Skye as Liza Minnelli

The show takes place on Thursday, August 27th at 5:00pm.

Alt Cabaret Star, Billy Lykken will be kicking off Don't Tell Mama's "Street Songs Serenade" series with a LIVE (but safe!) musical experience, next Thursday, August 27th at 5:00pm. His special guest will be Award Winning Rick Skye as Liza Minnelli along with Musical Director Yasuhiko Fukuoka on Piano, Marco Panacea on Bass and Steve Lykken on Drums.

Seating begins (outside) at 4:30. There is a $20.00 cover and a $20.00 Food/Drink Minimum. CREDIT CARDS ARE ACCEPTED!

Reservations can be made here: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows/main/6092-billy-lykken

For weeks on Restaurant Row (currently closed to traffic), Don't Tell Mama has been helping to keep some semblance of the nightlife we all once knew, providing outdoor dining, live piano and sin singing bartenders, all while maintaining city guidelines for proper social distancing. Billy and the Yasuhiko Fukuoka Band are going to do a full fledged Cabaret on the street for you. It is going to be an uplifting evening of live music and comedy to support servers, musicians and a treasured institution - Don' Tell Mama.

Billy Lykken has thrilled audiences since his cabaret debut in "Sacred Monster". He brought that show to London two years ago at "The Crazy Coqs" Live at Zedel. He returned to Don't Tell Mama last year with his powerful show "A Faggy Resistance" and continues to create evenings of thrilling vocals, spanning diverse topics and many musical styles.

Award Winning Rick Skye has made his home at "Don't Tell Mama" for over twenty years, creating such shows as "The Flip Side of Neil Sedaka" (Bistro Award), MaCABRe-aret - A Tabloid Fable", "A Slice O Minnelli (MAC AWARD), "It's Madame with an E!", "The War of the Mama Roses", "Judy and Liza Together Again" (MAC AWARD), "Liza LIVE!" (Mac Award, Dublin Theatre Festival Award) and "Bazazz! - A Sequined Variety".

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You