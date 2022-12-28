Betti And Bruce Make Long Awaited NYC Debut At Green Room 42 This January

On Sunday, January 15th at 7PM, musical comedy duo, Betti and Bruce, make their long awaited NYC and Green Room 42 debut after a year performing for audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.

In their camp-tastic, musical comedy cabaret: Betti and Bruce: Trapped in New York!, the old school entertainers hilariously combine high-class singing and low-brow comedy to tell a risqué and wisecracking Showbiz origin story.

Featuring the music of David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and many more, Betti and Bruce's one-of-a-kind evening of Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing and Over-belting will make you smile with wonder, spritz your pants with glee and surely ask for more.

For tickets visit Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10036

Betti and Bruce are the alter egos of LA based actor-singers (and real life couple), Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield. The two pay an absurd, funny and heartfelt homage to Nightclub Acts of old. Originally created and performed during the tail end of the pandemic in Puerto Vallarta at The Palm Cabaret, the show has now toured extensively, becoming a word-of-mouth favorite on the Cabaret and Theater circuit.