Betti And Bruce Make Long Awaited NYC Debut At Green Room 42 This January

On Sunday, January 15th at 7PM, musical comedy duo, Betti and Bruce, make their long awaited NYC and Green Room 42 debut after a year performing for audiences across the US, UK, Ireland and Mexico.
In their camp-tastic, musical comedy cabaret: Betti and Bruce: Trapped in New York!, the old school entertainers hilariously combine high-class singing and low-brow comedy to tell a risqué and wisecracking Showbiz origin story.
Featuring the music of David Bowie, Dolly Parton, Dean Martin, Lady Gaga and many more, Betti and Bruce's one-of-a-kind evening of Singing, Dancing, Schtick-ing, Oversharing and Over-belting will make you smile with wonder, spritz your pants with glee and surely ask for more.
For tickets visit Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue, New York, NY 10036
Betti and Bruce are the alter egos of LA based actor-singers (and real life couple), Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield. The two pay an absurd, funny and heartfelt homage to Nightclub Acts of old. Originally created and performed during the tail end of the pandemic in Puerto Vallarta at The Palm Cabaret, the show has now toured extensively, becoming a word-of-mouth favorite on the Cabaret and Theater circuit.
Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are open this January with a full slate of nightly performances! See the lineup, how to get tickets, and more!
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Stefano May in a curated live performance on January 18, 2023. Stefano May is an Italian-born artist who uses his rich musical background as a classically trained pianist to inspire themes of love, community, and healing throughout his repertoire.
This New Year's Eve, The Green Room 42 and the fabulously-chique Green Fig hospitality group at YOTEL hosts a groovy New Year's Shagadelic Disco party right in the heart of Times Square. The neomodern Social Drink & Food at YOTEL raises the bar for midtown entertainment with its retro accommodations mixed with futuristic design.
While still in his debut solo show year, Ben Jones made a decision to perform both of his 2022 shows in consecutive concerts on January 5th and 6th, and Broadway World Cabaret is here for it. We've got the videos to prove it.
